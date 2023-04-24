ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys tennis team defeated Taunton High on Monday afternoon, winning 4-1.
Kyle Neuendorf, beat Mike Kimmer at No. 1 singles in a three-set battle, 6-1, 2-6, 6-1. Tyler Rocchio also prevailed in three sets at No. 2 singles, winning 6-1, 2-6, 6-1.
At No. 1 doubles, Attleboro’s Luke Hinton and Brady Rosen won 6-3, 6-3. Attleboro’s No. 2 doubles team of Noem Cook and Clayton Tyler also won 6-2, 6-0.
Franklin 3, North Attleboro 2
FRANKLIN — North Attleboro’s top singles player Brody Carter defeated Tyler Fitzpatrick 6-4, 6-2 and North had a win in doubles from Arnav Raghuvanshi and Aaryna Anjna, winning 6-3, 6-3.
The Rocketeers’ second singles player Darren Liang fell to Ahan Shetty, 6-4, 7-6 (3). Caleb Cheney dropped his battle at No. 3 singles with Andrew Amante, 7-6 (2), 6-1.
GIRLS Attleboro 3, Taunton 2
TAUNTON — Attleboro’s Maddie Fuscaldo picked up a win at No. 1 singles, taking a 6-2, 6-1 match as the lone Bombardier to win in singles.
In doubles, the Bombardiers’ No. 1 team of Zoe Stanley and Kyra Johnson won 6-1, 6-4. The No. 2 doubles team of Julia Leonardo and Katie Lortos also won 6-1, 6-3.
Foxboro 3, Stoughton 2
STOUGHTON — Foxboro won both doubles matches and a win at No. 1 singles from Hailey Kornbluth, who swept 6-1, 6-1.
Foxboro’s No. 1 doubles team of Audrey Paolino and Analise Tia won 6-1, 6-2 while the Warriors’ second doubles team of Katelynn Dineen and Shannon McElhinney won 4-6, 6-0, 6-4 in three sets.
King Philip 5, Milford 0
MILFORD — The Warriors swept all of their matches in two sets for the Hockomock League shutout.
Ahunna James and Shea Mellman won at first and second singles by identical 6-0, 6-0 scores. Third singles player Caroline Freese won 6-3, 6-1 for King Philip.
At first doubles, Carlie Burns and Priya Riar won 6-1, 6-1, and the second doubles team of Lauren Casper and Jaelyn Dang won 6-1, 6-3.
Sharon 5, Mansfield 0
MANSFIELD — The Hornets dropped all of their matches in two sets in their Hockomock League loss.
Rachel Golfman and Caroline Guravage battled in No. 2 doubles, but lost 6-4, 6-4 in two sets for the 0-6 Hornets.