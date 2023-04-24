ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys tennis team defeated Taunton High on Monday afternoon, winning 4-1.

Kyle Neuendorf, beat Mike Kimmer at No. 1 singles in a three-set battle, 6-1, 2-6, 6-1. Tyler Rocchio also prevailed in three sets at No. 2 singles, winning 6-1, 2-6, 6-1.