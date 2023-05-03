SHARON — The Attleboro High boys tennis team was blanked by Sharon High 5-0 on Wednesday. Attleboro’s Kyle Neuendorf lost in No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-2 while Luke Hinton and Brody Rosen battled hard in doubles, but lost 6-2, 7-5.
NORTON — The Lancers’ Matthew Weise won his first game over Ilian Glace 6-4 in second singles, but dropped the next two, 6-0 and 10-4 in a tiebreaker.
ATTLEBORO — Attleboro fell in straight sets in singles with Maddie Fuscaldo (6-1, 6-1), Preslet Biller (6-2, 6-1) and Bree Paulette (6-2, 4-1 retired).