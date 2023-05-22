NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys tennis team rolled to a 4-1 meet win over North Attleboro High on Monday afternoon, improving to 12-4 this season.
The Bombarders won all matches but No. 3 singles, which was won by North’s Quinn DiFiore in a 6-2, 2-6, 7-6 (7-0) battle.
First singles was won by Kyle Neuendorf in a lengthy 6-1, 5-7, 7-6 (7-5) battle with North’s Brody Carter. In second singles, it was also a long battle with Attleboro’s Tyler Rocchio beating North’s Darren Liang 6-3, 6-7 (4-7), 6-2.
In doubles, Brady Rosen and Luke Hinton earned a 6-3, 6-3 win for the Bombardiers at the No. 1 spot, beating Brody Gaulin and Carson Dameron. In second doubles, Attleboro’s Clay Tyler and Noem Cook beat North’s Arnav Raghuvanshi and Aaryan Anjna 6-1, 6-2.
King Philip 5, Taunton 0
WRENTHAM — KP’s Luke Bailer won in first singles 4-6, 6-3, 6-4, Arjun Kollu won in second singles 6-1, 6-3, and in third singles Jackson Hom earned a 6-4, 6-1 win.
The No. 1 doubles team of Noah Ihley and Leo Manning took a 6-2, 7-5 in. In second doubles, Brent Schneider and Logan Riley went three sets but prevailed 6-0, 1-6 7-6.
Bishop Feehan 3, Xaverian 2
WESTWOOD — The Shamrocks had a 6-2, 6- 1 win in second singles from Aakash Deshpande. In third singles, Max Comey won 7-6, 6-4. In No. 1 doubles, Christian Stachera and James Mallon swept 6-4, 6-2.
GIRLS North Attleboro 4, Attleboro 1
ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers dropped their only match at second doubles, with Julia Leonardo and Bree Paulette winning 7-5, 7-6 (7-4) over North’s Jayla Stone and Grace Manning.
North’s Lauren Hunt (6-0, 6-0), Megan Atwood (6-0, 6-2) and Grace Noreck (6-1, 6-0) won at singles. North’s No. 1 doubles team of Liz Silva and Audrey Noreck beat Kyra Johnson and Presley Biller 6-3, 6-2.
Canton 3, Mansfield 2
MANSFIELD — Mansfield’s Caroline Guravage won 6-3, 6-1 in third singles over Canton’s Charlotte Powers. The No. 1 doubles team of Jill Hanley and Savannah Carey won in a three set battle that went 6-3, 2-6, 6-0.
King Philip 3, Taunton 2
TAUNTON — No. 1 Ahunna James won 6-0, 6-0 for the lone win at singles for KP.
King Philip’s No. 1 doubles team of Carlie Burns and Priya Riar won a 6-3, 7-6 (7-1). In second doubles, Lauren Casper and Jaelyn Dang won in two sets, 6-3, 6-1.
Bishop Feehan 3, Westford Academy 2
WESTFORD — Bishop Feehan defeated Westford Academy on the road, winning all singles matches to take home a big road win.
Megan McCusker (6-2, 2-6, 6-4), Sophia Comey (6-1, 6-1) and Alexis Poluvatzick (6-2, 6-3) all earned the wins in first, second and third singles, respectively. In first doubles, the Shamrocks’ team of Libby Cook and Emma lost 6-2, 3-6, 3-6.