ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys tennis team earned a 4-1 win over Milford High on Wednesday, winning all but one singles match.
At No. 1 singles, Kyle Neuendorf was the only one to go to three sets, beating Tyler Andreotti. He lost the first set 7-5, then won the second 6-4. He took the tie break at 6-1.
At second singles, Tyler Rocchio took a 7-5, 6-1 win over Conner Wong of Milford. The No. 1 doubles team of Luke Hinton and Brady Rosen won 6-1, 6-1 and Attleboro’s Noam Cook and Clay Tyler earned a 6-0, 6-0 win at second doubles.
Franklin 3 King Philip 2
WRENTHAM — The Warriors won at both first and third singles with Jackson Hom rolling over Jay Gordas 6-4, 6-1 and Arjun Kollu winning 6-0, 6-2.
North Attleboro 3, Taunton 2
TAUNTON — The Rocketeers won both doubles matches and one in singles to top the Tigers.
At No. 1 singles, North’s Brody Carter won 7-5, 6-2. In doubles, the Rocketeers’ top team of Brody Gaulin and Carson Dameron won 6-1, 6-0 while the North’s No. 2 team of Arnav Raghuvanshi and Aaryan Anjna lost the first set 6-3 before winning 6-3 and 6-2 in a tiebreaker.
Westwood 4, Norton 1
WESTWOOD — Norton’s Sam Tavassoli played the best game of his career, winning the first set 6-3 before dropping the second 6-2. In the tiebreak Tavassoli prevailed 11-9.
GIRLS Attleboro 4, Milford 1
MILFORD — The Bombardiers were led by No. 1 singles player Maddie Fuscaldo in a 6-1, 6-2 win.
No. 3 singles Aarna Sodhani won 6-1, 6-1. Attleboro’s Zoe Stanley and Kyra Johnson took a 6-1, 6-5 match win at No. 1 doubles and at No. 2 doubles, Julia Leonardo and Katie Lortos won 6-1, 6-0.
Mansfield 4, Foxboro 1
MANSFIELD — The Hornets took two of three singles matches as Claire Copp won 7-5, 6-1 over Makayla Peck at No. 2 singles, and at No. 3 singles, Mansfield’s Caroline Guravage won 6-2, 6-0 over Sydney LeBow.
In doubles, the Hornets’ Savannah Comey and Jillian Hanley downed Katelynn Dineen and Emily Stow, 6-3, 1-6, 10-4 in the No. 1 game.
The No. 2 doubles team of Rachel Goldman and Anushka Srivastava won in a 6-0, 6-0 battle.
Foxboro’s point came from Hailey Kornbluth at No. 1 singles as she won 6-0, 6-0 over Alexis O’Keefe.
Westwood 4, Norton 1
NORTON — The Lancers won one match against Westwood, winning at No. 1 singles. Maddie Sutro won her match 6-2, 6-4 over Veda Reddy.
Franklin 3, King Philip 2
FRANKLIN — The Warriors earned two wins at No. 1 and No. 2 singles as Ahunna James breezed through her match 6-1, 6-0 and Shea Mellman also swept her match 6-0, 6-2.