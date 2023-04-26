FOXBORO — The Attleboro High boys tennis team defeated Foxboro High 3-2 on Wednesday, winning both doubles matches to pull out the Hockomock League win.
The Bombardiers picked up a win at No. 2 singles from Tyler Rocchio, who beat Luca Meyer 7-5, 6-0. Foxboro won at No. 1 singles with Raj Jetty, who beat Kyle Neuendorf 7-6 (7-5), 6-2, and at No. 3 singles where Ryan Fosssella earned a 6-2, 6-0 win.
Attleboro’s No. 1 doubles team of Luke Hinton and Brady Rosen won in straight sets at 6-3, 6-3, and the No. 2 team of Noam Cook and Clay Tyler won 6-0, 6-6 (7-5).
Oliver Ames 3, North Attleboro 2
EASTON — The Rocketeers won single matches in singles and doubles, but came up short to the Tigers.
North Attleboro’s Brody Carter defeated Nick Westerbeke at No. 1 singles7-5, 6-2, and at No. 1 doubles, the Rocketeers’ team of Brody Gaulin and Carson Dameron won 6-0, 6-2.
Dedham 3, Norton 2
NORTON — The Lancers’ No. 3 singles player Garrett Welch won a hard-fought match 7-6 (7-5), 4-6, 6-4 for his first win in singles, but Norton fell at home.
Norton’s No. 1 doubles team of Andrew Soares and Adam Wiynne took care of business in two sets, winning 6-3, 7-5 for their first win in doubles.
GIRLS King Philip 5, Sharon 0
WRENTHAM — The Warriors were blanked at home by the Eagles with Caroline Freese battled at No. 3 singles before losing 6-3, 6-4 (10-6).
Milford 3, Mansfield 2
MILFORD — Mansfield won both doubles matches, but dropped all of its singles bouts to fall to Milford.
The Hornets’ Jill Hanley and Savannah Carey rolled in their No. 1 doubles match, winning 6-2, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles Paige Caldon and Audrey Brannigan went three sets, but prevailed in a 1-6, 6-2, 6-1 win.
Dedham 4, Norton 1
DEDHAM — Norton’s lone win came at No. 1 singles from Madeleine Sutro, who swept past Isabelle Salavn 6-0, 6-0. All other matches went to Dedham in straight sets.