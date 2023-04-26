FOXBORO — The Attleboro High boys tennis team defeated Foxboro High 3-2 on Wednesday, winning both doubles matches to pull out the Hockomock League win.

The Bombardiers picked up a win at No. 2 singles from Tyler Rocchio, who beat Luca Meyer 7-5, 6-0. Foxboro won at No. 1 singles with Raj Jetty, who beat Kyle Neuendorf 7-6 (7-5), 6-2, and at No. 3 singles where Ryan Fosssella earned a 6-2, 6-0 win.