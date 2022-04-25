ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High boys tennis team took a 5-0 Hockomock League win over Taunton High on Monday as Kyle Neuendorf and Ethan Johnson won in three sets for the Bombardiers while Arvou Sodhani won in two.
In doubles, Tyler Rocchio and Evan Sousa won in two sets with both going to a tiebreaker. The second doubles team for Attleboro won in two sets.
Canton 4, North Attleboro 1
CANTON — North Attleboro’s No 1 doubles team of Griffin Rodden and Arnav Raghuvanshi was the only bright spot for the Rocketeers, winning 2-6, 6-2, 6-2.
King Philip 5, Milford 0
MILFORD — Brady Janell (6-0, 6-0), Jonathan Conen (6-0, 6-2) and Jackson Hom (6-1, 6-0) won in singles for KP. In doubles, Adam Gousie and Connor Sachleben won 6-1, 6-2 while Leo Manning and Arjun Rullo won 6-1, 6-0.
GIRLS Attleboro 4, Taunton 2
TAUNTON — Attleboro took two singles and two doubles matches in its win over the Tigers.
The Bombardiers’ Ella Lynch-Bartek and Maddie Fuscaldo won in singles, with Fuscaldo not allowing a point in two sets and Lynch-Bartek winning in a 10-0 set tiebreak to take the second set. Saharla Yusuf and Tina Lam (6-2, 6-4) and Kyra Johnson and Presley Biller (6-2, 6-0) won in doubles with their partners.
North Attleboro 3, Canton 2
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Lauren Hunt (6-3, 6-1), Grace Noreck (6-1, 6-1) and Kyna Shah (6-2, 6-3) won in singles to lift the Rocketeers while both doubles teams fell in two sets.
King Philip 4, Milford 1
WRENTHAM — King Philip’s top two singles players in Seha Mellman (6-0, 6-1) and Sammie Taylor (6-4, 6-1) brought home wins. In doubles, KP swept with Lauren Casper and Resha Ajoy (6-0, 6-1) along with Paulia Yakamovich and Priya Riar (6-1, 6-1).
Bishop Feehan 5, Cardinal Spellman 0
ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan’s Megan McCusker (6-0, 6-1), Sophia Comey (6-0, 6-0) and Katy Kabral (6-1, 6-1) each won in singles. The No. 1 doubles team of Emily Gallucci and Libby Cook, the No. 2 team of Megan Atwood each won in two sets at 6-0, 6-0.
Millis 3, Norton 2
MILLIS — Maddie Sutra (6-1, 6-0) and Olivia McConnell (6-0, 6-0) won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively, for Norton.
which hosts Medway Wednesday.