ANDOVER — The Attleboro High girls tennis team saw its season come to a close on Tuesday in Division 1 play, losing to No. 4 seed Andover High, 5-0.
The No. 29 Bombardiers lost all of their matches in two sets. In singles, Ella Lynch-Bartek (1-6, 0-6), Maddie Fuscaldo (3-6, 2-6) and Zoe Stanley (1-6, 0-6) all were unable to pull out wins.
Attleboro’s No. 1 doubles team of Tina Lam and Saharla Yusuf lost 1-6, 0-6 while the second team of Kyra Johnson and Presley Biller was also swept, 0-6, 0-6.
Attleboro girls ended their season at 11-7.
Hopkinton 5, North Attleboro 0
HOPKINTON — The 28th-seeded Rocketeers were blanked by No. 5 Hopkinton, bowing out of Division 2 postseason play.
Lauren Hunt (0-6, 0-1), Grace Noreck (2-6, 0-6) and Krithika Mood (0-6, 3-6) all lost in singles for North. In doubles, the top team of Lauren Constentino and Kyna Shah lost 0-6, 2-6 and the second team of Ashlyn Cziria and teresa Fan lost 3-6, 1-6. North Attleboro finished at 9-10.