ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls tennis team took all but one match in a 4-1 Hockomock League win at home over Stoughton High on Wednesday.
Ella Lynch-Bartek (6-1, 6-2) and Maddie Fuscaldo (6-0, 6-3) each took wins in singles at No. 1 and No. 2, respectively, for the Bombardiers (3-4). In doubles, the team of Saharla Yusuf and Tina Lam won 6-2, 5-1 (injury) and Krya Johnson and Presley Biller won 6-0, 6-0.
Attleboro hosts King Philip on Thursday.
Sharon 4, Mansfield 1
MANSFIELD — The Hornets’ Carolina Guravage lost the first set of her singles match, 6-1, then won the second set 4-3 as her opponent retired midway through the match for Mansfield’s lone win.
Feehan 5, Matignon 0
MATIGNON — Bishop Feehan didn’t surrender a set or a point in its shutout win.
Megan McCusker, Sophia Comey and Katy Cabral all won their singles matches 8-0 in two sets. Feehan’s No. 1 doubles team of Emily Gallucci and Libby cook won 8-0, along with the No. 2 doubles team of Megan Atwood and Molly Sullivan.
Medway 3, Norton 2
MEDWAY — Norton took two singles matches, but came up short to the Mustangs. Maddie Sutro (6-0, 6-0) and Olivia McConnell (6-1, 6-0) both won as No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively.
BOYS North Attleboro 5, Milford 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers did not drop a match in their win.
WIll Folan (6-0, 6-0), Brody Carter (6-0, 6-1) and Darren Liang (6-0, 6-0) all won in singles for the Rocketeers.
Tim Le and Brody Gaulin (6-0, 6-0) won in second doubles while Griffin Rodden and Arnav Raghuvanshi won at 6-2, 6-7 (10-7).
Sharon 4, Mansfield 1
SHARON — Kailash Elumalai was the lone victor for the Hornets, winning his singles match in three sets.
He lost the first set 6-4 before storming back to win the second set 6-1 and the third set 10-6.