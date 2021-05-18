ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls’ tennis team posted its second victory in as many days over Milford High, taking a 4-1 decision over the Scarlet Hawks Tuesday in a Hockomock League match.
Junior Ella Lynch-Bartek lost one game in winning her No. 1 singles match for AHS (4-2), while senior Lauren Anthony fired a straight-sets shutout at No. 2 singles. The Bombardiers, who have won four of their past five matches, head to North Attleboro Thursday.
- Athena Li and Pam Nelson both scored straight-set shutout wins in the No. 1 and 2 singles spots, while Sarah Prag lost just one game at No. 3 singles as the 6-0 Foxboro girls downed Oliver Ames 3-2 in a Hockomock League match.
- Junior Garrett Spillane won a first set tiebreaker at No. 1 singles, while Justin Neale lost just one game at No. 2 singles as the Foxboro boys (3-3) downed Oliver Ames 4-1 in a Hockomock League match.
- Katarina Schneider and Mia Valencia each lost just two games in winning their respective No. 1 and 2 singles matches as the King Philip girls (5-0) beat Franklin 4-1 in a Hockomock League match. The Warriors visit Franklin Thursday.
- Sam Gallagher and Will Folan both won their fifth matches of the season with straight set wins at the No. 2 and 3 singles spots as the North Attleboro boys’ team (5-1) downed Stoughton 4-1 in a Hockomock League match. The Rocketeers meet Attleboro Thursday.
- Freshman Lauren Hunt extended her unbeaten streak by winning a straight-sets shutout at No. 3 singles as the North Attleboro girls (3-3) downed Stoughton 4-1 in a Hockomock League match. North meets Attleboro Thursday.
- The Mansfield High girls’ team (3-3) overcame one-set deficits at both the No. 2 singles and No. 2 doubles spot to post a 4-1 victory over Taunton in a Hockomock League match.
Attleboro girls 4, Milford 1: Ella Lynch-Bartek (A) def. Paige Gavlik 6-0, 6-1; Lauren Anthony (A) def. Maddi Hunt 6-0, 6-0; Lavinia Moctonni (M) def. Rachel Rainey 6-4, 6-7 (4), 11-9; Saharla Yusef-Maddie Fuscaldo (A) def. Maria Francovilla-Serena Borges 6-1, 6-3; Lauren Alberto-Ally Rebelo (A) def. Amelia Morais-Mikayla Martelli 6-1, 6-0.
Foxboro boys 4, Oliver Ames 1: Garrett Spillane (F) def. Kylash Ganesh 7-6 (0), 6-1; Justin Neale (F) def. Raphael Vache 6-0, 6-1; Bo Canfield (F) def. Nick Westerbeke 6-2, 6-1; David Marroquin-Jason Kandula (F) def. Alex Vasilou-Anthony Nyguyen 6-3, 6-1; Jiva Segearsen-Jahlil Badran (OA) def. Joe St. Pierre-Marek Stone 6-1, 6-1.
Foxboro girls 3, Oliver Ames 2: Athena Li (F) def. Kate McCormick 6-0, 6-0; Pam Nelson (F) def. Sarah Morley 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Prag (F) def. Mae Holmes 6-0, 6-1; Caroline Peper-Morgan Vasilou (OA) def. Maggie McAuliffe-Abby Costa 6-0, 6-3; Liz MacAdam-Liz O’Brien (OA) def. Alyssa Cloherty-Emily Stow 6-3, 6-4.
King Philip girls 4, Franklin 1: Katarina Schneider (KP) def. Vedika Vinayak 6-2, 6-0; Mia Valencia (KP) def. Haley Morin 6-0, 6-2; Sarah Schiavo (F) def. Sammie Taylor 6-2, 6-3; Ahunna James-Shea Mellman (KP) def. Jessica Pington-Chloe Barca 6-2, 6-2; Resha Ajoy-Amanda Vanroon (KP) def. Amulya Jayam-Shyria Rajesh 6-1, 6-4.
Mansfield girls 4, Taunton 1: Jocelyn Pagliuca (T) def. Alex Burnham 6-2, 6-2; Ariana Khostravani (M) def. Kayla Parrett 3-6, 6-4, 7-5; Kate Martin (M) def. Ayelsa Mark 6-2, 6-1; Sarah Harrington-Alexis O’Keefe (M) def. Brooke Dell-Ava Alvez 6-2, 6-3; Ali McDevitt-Caroline Duravauge (M) def. Morgan Smith-Courtney Martin 3-6, 6-3, 6-1.
North Attleboro boys 4, Stoughton 1: Washem Sablon (S) def. Jonah Manso 6-1, 6-0; Sam Gallagher (NA) def. Ryan Sablon 1-6, 6-2, 10-7; Will Folan (NA) def. Anish Sinha 6-2, 6-3; Connor Willis-Sayf Saddiq (NA) def. Evan Khang-Jonah Hochberg 6-2, 6-1; Brody Carter-Niteesh Saravanan (NA) def. Ben Diaz-Martazza Khalil 6-0, 6-1.
North Attleboro girls 4, Stoughton 1: Ally Lotta (S) def. Charlotte Moynihan 6-4, 6-1; Haley Strom (NA) def. Lena Allie 6-1, 6-1; Lauren Hunt (NA) def. Brooke Bolger 6-0, 6-0; Lauren Cosentino-Kyna Shah (NA) def. Emily McGuinn-Amelia Lotta 4-6, 6-4, 6-4; Julia Curran-Anoushka Bannerjee (NA) def. Nadia Prokop-Nadia Ravinko 7-5, 6-3..
