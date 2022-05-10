ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro High girls tennis team matched its win total from a year ago by topping Mansfield High 4-1 at home Tuesday for the Bombardiers’ seventh win of the season.
Attleboro posted two wins in singles, with Ella Lynch0Bartek besting Kate Martin 6-0, 6-2. Maddie Fuscaldo of Attleboro won in second singles 6-1, 6-1. over Aadi Semeer. In doubles, Tina Lam and Saharla won 7-5 (7-5), 6-4 at No. 1 while Kyra Johnson and Presley Biller won 6-1, 6-3 at the second doubles spot.
Mansfield’s lone win came at third singles where Caroline Guravage won 6-3, 6-2 over Zoey Stanley.
Foxboro 5, Norton 0
NORTON — Athena Li (6-0, 6-1), Hailey Kornblum (6-3, 7-6 [7-4]) and Makayla Peck (6-0, 6-1) all won in singles for Foxboro, beating Norton’s Maddie Sutro, Olivia McConnell and Devan Seidel, respectively. In doubles, Foxboro’s Alison Sheedy and Juliana Preston won 6-3, 6-0 while the second pairing of Jillian Arduino and Alyssa Doherty won 6-2, 6-3.
Wareham 4, Dighton-Rehoboth 1
DIGHTON — D-R’s second doubles team of Neely Deschenes and Leah Hughes won in three sets, taking the first set 6-3 before dropping the second 6-4. In the third, Deschenes and Hughes won 10-6.
BOYS Mansfield 5, Attleboro 0
MANSFIELD — The Hornets’ Kailash Elumelai won 6-0, 6-1 over Ethan Johnson while Neema Khosravani bested Kyle Neuendorf 6-1, 6-2. Mansfield’s No. 3 Iniyan Karuppasamy won 6-0, 6-1 over Arnav Sodhani.
In doubles, Mansfield’s top team of Jonah Fine and Nikhil Nain won 6-2, 6-2 and the second team of Jacob Weiner and Josh Weiner won 6-2, 6-0.
Foxboro 4, Norton 1
FOXBORO — The Warriors’ Raj Jetty and Visruth Chavalam took wins in singles, with Jetty beating Jack Rilli 6-4, 6-3 and Chavalam winning 6-2, 6-3 over Spencer Kitchen. In doubles, Foxboro’s Luca Meyer and Ryan Fossella won 6-4, 6-0 and the team of Nate Cote and Greg Simone won 6-2, 6-3 for Foxboro.
Norton’s win came from Sam Tavassoli Hojati in second singles over Justin Kandaula, 6-2, 6-3.
Case 4, Seekonk 1
SEEKONK — The Warriors’ lone win came at No. 1 singles as Abhi Patel won 6-1, 6-3.