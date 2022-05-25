ATTLEBORO -- The Bishop Feehan boys tennis team clinched a 3-2 match win and the Central Catholic League title over Austin Prep on Wednesday.
The Shamrocks won one match in singles, then took two in doubles for the deciding clinching points. Anthony Kurtzer won 6-1, 6-1 in singles at the third spot after Ishaan Siwach and Christian Stachera lost their singles matches.
At the top doubles spot, Logan Gallagher and James Mallon won in three sets, winning 6-1, 4-6, 6-1. The second doubles team of Jackson Bartlett and Aakash Despande won in two, going 6-1, 7-5 for a win.
Sharon 4, North Attleboro 1
Host North Attleboro took one match in its loss to Sharon.
Bordy Carter was the lone winner for the Rocketeers, winning 6-2, 7-5 at the second singles spot.
GIRLS
King Philip 4, Franklin 1
FRANKLIN -- King Philip dropped only the third singles match in a win over Franklin to clinch the Kelley Rex Division of the Hockomock League.
Ahunna James (6-2, 6-0) and Shea Mellman (6-4, 6-1) won at the top two singles spots for King Philip. In the No. 1 doubles spot, Resha Ajoy and Lauren Casper won 6-2, 6-4, and in the second spot, Priya Riar and Carlie Burns won in three sets, winning 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 (7-5).
The match was continued from May 19th. The top doubled pairing of Ajoy-Casper was solid in the match, with the pairing clinching a match win and the division title for KP.