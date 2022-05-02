NEW BEDFORD — Ishaan Siwach, Christian Stachera and Anthony Kurtzer each won in singles as the Bishop Feehan High boys tennis team blanked Bishop Stang High, 5-0, on Monday.
The Shamrocks’ No. 1 doubles team of Logan Gallager and James Mallon won in two sets while the No. 2 team of Jackson Bartlett and Aakash Despande also won in two sets.
Sharon 5, Attleboro 0
ATTLEBORO — All matches went two sets, with Attleboro’s No. 2 doubles team of Luke Hinton and Brady Rosen battling the closest to taking a set.
They lost 6-2, 6-3. Ethan Johnson in No. 2 singles also nearly took a set, losing in two at 6-3, 6-0.
Apponequet 5, Seekonk 0
APPONEQUET — Seekonk didn’t take a match against Apponequet, getting shut out.
Athan Toprac took two points across two sets, losing 6-1, 6-1 at No. 2 singles. Ahbi Patel took a point in No. 1 singles, but lost 6-0, 6-1.
GIRLS Sharon 5, Attleboro 0
SHARON — The Bombardiers were swept for the first time this season.
All matches were hard fought, with Ella Lynch-Bartek and Maddie Fuscaldo both dropping their singles matches by the same score, 6-4, 6-3.
In No. 2 doubles, the team of Delia Barthel and Ally Rebelo went to three sets, winning the first 6-2 before dropping back-to-back sets 6-2, 6-2.
Oliver Ames 3, King Philip 1
EASTON — King Philip saw one match get cut short due to rain in its match against Oliver Ames.
No. 1 singles player Ahunna James was unable to complete her match due to the weather. She was trailing in the second set 2-4 after a 5-7 first set loss.
King Philip’s only match win came from Shea Mellman in No. 2 singles, winning 6-2, 6-3.
Bishop Feehan 5, Archbishop Williams 0
ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan’s Megan McCusker and Sophia Comey both won 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively. Katy Cabral won 6-2, 6-1 at No. 3 singles.
Emily Gallucci and Libby Cook won in No. 1 doubles while Ellie Ruel and Megan Atwood won in No. 2 doubles.
Both doubles teams won 6-0, 6-0.