ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan boys tennis team defeated St. Mary’s of Lynn, sweeping the day, 5-0.
Christian Stachera (6-2, 6-0), Anthony Kurtzer (6-2, 6-1) and James Mallon (6-2, 6-1) won in singles.
Logan Gallagher and Nakhul Bhatia shut out the opposition from St. Mary’s, winning 6-0, 6-0 in the No. 1 singles spot. Jackson Bartlett and Aakash Despande won in the No. 2 doubles, cruising to a 6-0, 6-1 win.
Bishop Feehan (3-1) will play Somerset Berkley on the road on Friday, with start time coming at 11 a.m.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Bourne 2
Visiting Dighton-Rehoboth took its match against Bourne, dropping its second singles and second doubles for the only losses.
D-R’s David Anhinetti won as the No. 1 singles player, winning 6-3, 6-1. The third singles player in Spencer Jones won 6-1, 7-6 (7-3 tiebreak).
The No. 1 doubles team of Mitchell Bushell and Luke Taylor rolled to a 6-3, 6-1 win.
Dighton-Rehoboth (2-3) will play Apponequet on Tursday at 10 am.
GIRLS Bourne 4, Dighton-Rehoboth 1
NORTH DIGHTON — Dighton-Rehoboth took one match in its loss to Bourne.
D-R’s Leah Hughes and Nelley Deschenes won the lone match point, winning in the No. 2 doubles spot, 1-6, 6-1, 6-4.
Dighton-Rehoboth (1-4) will play Apponequet on the road on Thursday, with start time coming at 11 a.m.