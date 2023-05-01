WRENTHAM — The Bishop Feehan High boys tennis team defeated King Philip Regional High 4-1 on Monday, sweeping both doubles matches.
Bishop Feehan’s Ishaan Siwach (6-2, 6-3) and Max Comey (6-4, 6-1) swept at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively. The No. 1 doubles team of Christian Stachera and James Mallon won 6-2, 6-2 and Feehan’s No. 2 doubles team of Nakul Bhatia and Kaya Yuceler prevailed 6-3, 6-1.
Arjun Kollu won in three sets for King Philip, 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
Norton 4, Holliston 1
HOLLISTON — Sam Tavassoli (7-5, 6-2), Matthew Weise (6-3, 6-3) and Jake Brady McKay (6-2, 6-1) all won in singles for the Lancers. The No. 2 doubles team of Jason Co and Garrett Welch went three sets, coming back from a first set 6-0 loss to take the second and third sets 6-4, 6-4.
GIRLS
Foxboro 3, Attleboro 2ATTLEBORO — The Warriors took two wins in singles and one in doubles to edge the Bombrdiers.
Foxboro won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles with Hailey Kornbluth sweeping at the top spot 6-0, 6-0. Analiese Jia defeared Attleboro’s Presley Biller at second singles in straight sets 6-1, 6-0.
The No. 1 doubles team of Emily Stow and Katelyn Dineen won 6-4, 6-4 for the Warriors, beating Kyra Johnson and Zoe Stanley. Attleboro’s two wins came from Arna Sodhani 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3 singles and 6-1, 6-1 from the No. 2 doubles team of Julia Leonardo and Katie Lortos.
Bishop Feehan 5, King Philip 0
ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan’s Megan McCusker (6-1, 6-0), Sophia Comey (6-1, 6-0) and Alexis Poluvatzick (6-0, 6-0) swept at singles while the No. 2 doubles team of Molly Sullivan and Taylor Demond won 6-1, 6-2.
At No. 1 doubles, Feehan’s tandem of Libby Cook and Ella Graham dropped the first set to Carlie Burns and Priya Riar 6-3, but Cook and Graham battled back to win the second set 6-4. Cook and Graham won the third set 10-6 in a tiebreak to win the match.
Holliston 4, Norton 1
NORTON — Lancers’ No. 1 singles player Maddie Sutro took straight sets over Lindsey Nadid, 6-0, 6-0.