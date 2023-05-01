WRENTHAM — The Bishop Feehan High boys tennis team defeated King Philip Regional High 4-1 on Monday, sweeping both doubles matches.

Bishop Feehan’s Ishaan Siwach (6-2, 6-3) and Max Comey (6-4, 6-1) swept at No. 1 and No. 3 singles, respectively. The No. 1 doubles team of Christian Stachera and James Mallon won 6-2, 6-2 and Feehan’s No. 2 doubles team of Nakul Bhatia and Kaya Yuceler prevailed 6-3, 6-1.