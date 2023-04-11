ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan High’s Megan McCusker won a second set tiebreaker to take a 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) win at No. 1 singles, leading the Shamrocks to a 4-1 win over Notre Dame Academy of Hingham in girls tennis on Tuesday.
Sophia Comey (6-2, 6-0) and Alexis Poluvatzick (6-4, 7-5) both won in two sets for the Shamrocks at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively.
Bishop Feehan’s doubles team of Molly Sullivan and Taylor Demond also won their match in straight sets 6-2, 6-0.
Taunton 4, Mansfield 1
MANSFIELD — The Hornets’ lone win came from the No. 1 doubles team of Jillian Hanley and Savannah Carey, who prevailed in three sets, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6 (7-5).
Mansfield battled to three sets in No. 2 doubles, but lost 6-3, 2-6, 4-6, and lost at No. 1 singles 6-4, 3-6, 0-6.
BOYS Old Rochester 4, Dighton-Rehoboth 1
MATTAPOISETT — Dighton-Rehoboth had one win in singles in its loss.
Spencer Jones won at No. 2 singles 5-7, 7-5, 10-6 with the third set going to a super tiebreaker.