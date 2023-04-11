ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan High’s Megan McCusker won a second set tiebreaker to take a 6-1, 7-6 (7-4) win at No. 1 singles, leading the Shamrocks to a 4-1 win over Notre Dame Academy of Hingham in girls tennis on Tuesday.

Sophia Comey (6-2, 6-0) and Alexis Poluvatzick (6-4, 7-5) both won in two sets for the Shamrocks at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively.