MATTAPOISETT — The Bishop Feehan High boys tennis team rolled past Old Rochester Regional High on Friday, winning 4-1
Feehan won its No. 2 singles and No. 3 singles games in two sets, with Christian Strachera winning 6-2, 6-3 in the second slot and Anthony Kurtzer winning 6-1, 6-3 in the third slot.
Feehan’s No. 1 singles player Ishaan Siwach also won, taking a pair of tiebreakers. In doubles, Jackson Barlett and Nakul Bhatia won 7-5, 6-1.
Bishop Feehan (4-0), will play against Matignon on Wednesday at home.