ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro high boys tennis team swept Franklin High 5-0 on Tuesday afternoon.

Kyle Neuendorf won at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-3, Tyler Rocchio cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles and Shashank Shridhar took a 6-1, 6-1 win in No. 3 singles.