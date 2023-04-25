ATTLEBORO — The Attleboro high boys tennis team swept Franklin High 5-0 on Tuesday afternoon.
Kyle Neuendorf won at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-3, Tyler Rocchio cruised to a 6-1, 6-1 win at No. 2 singles and Shashank Shridhar took a 6-1, 6-1 win in No. 3 singles.
Brady Rosen and Luke Hinton won in straight sets at No. 1 doubles, 7-5, 6-2. At No. 2 doubles, Clay Tyler and Noam Cook won 6-1, 6-2.
GIRLS Bishop Feehan 5, Archbishop Williams 0
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks took all five wins in straight sets.
Megan McCusker, Sophia Comey and Alexis Poluvatzick all won in singles by identical scores of 6-0, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles, Libby Cook and Emma Kennedy won 6-2, 6-1, and in No. 2 doubles, Molly Sullivan and Taylor Demond won 6-0, 6-0.
Franklin 4, Attleboro 1
FRANKLIN — Maddie Fuscaldo notched Attleboro’s lone win against Franklin.
Fuscaldo went three sets with Franklin’s Izzy Trull, winning the first set 6-1 before dropping the second 6-4, but taking the the third set, 6-3.
Both of Attleboro’s doubles teams fell in three sets, with No. 1 duo Zoey Stanley and Kyra Johnson losing 1-6, 6-4, 5-7.
The No. 2 team of Julia Leonardo and Katie Lortos lost 7-6 (7-4), 6-7 (7-4), 3-6 in a lengthy battle.