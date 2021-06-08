REHOBOTH — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys’ tennis team may have to share the Large School Division title in the South Coast Conference after absorbing its first loss of the season Tuesday, a 3-2 verdict to Old Rochester.
The Falcons (4-1) and the Bulldogs both have one loss, with ORR’s sole defeat to Apponequet, whom D-R has already beaten this season.
The Falcons have matches at Case Wednesday and Friday with Fairhaven and beating both the Cardinals and Blue Devils would gain a share of the title.
Against ORR, the Anghinetti brothers, Peter and David, won their respective No. 1 and 2 singles matches in straight sets. Half of D-R’s No. 1 doubles team, Nick Taylor, was sidelined with a heel injury and was sidelined as the Bulldogs took that decisive third team point.
The D-R girls took just three games among the three singles matches and fell 5-0 to Old Rochester in its SCC match. Taylor Jones and Skylar Botelho played a pair of 7-5 sets at No. 1 doubles.
- Alex Burnham, Ariana Kosravani and Kate Martin each lost one point in their 10-point pro set matches in leading the Mansfield girls to a 5-0 victory over Milford in a Hockomock League match. The Hornets (9-4) have a return match at Milford Thursday.
Old Rochester boys 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 2: Peter Anghinetti (DR) def. Mark Pathier 6-0, 6-0; David Anghinetti (DR) def. Christian Schriever 6-1, 6-4; Jacob Hadley (ORR) def. Nate Conti 6-4, 6-3; Proctor Friedman-Marcus Pierre (ORR) def. Nick Antonio-Matt Nadeau 6-2, 6-4; Riley Farrell-Max Zizino (ORR) def. Skylar Jones-Mitch Bushell 6-1, 6-0.
Old Rochester girls 5, Dighton-Rehoboth 0: Gracie McCarthy (ORR) def. Megan Reilly 6-0, 6-0; Emily Murphy (ORR) def. Ellie Correia 6-0, 6-1; Gabby Berg (ORR) def. Lexie Menezes 6-2, 6-0; Erin Besancon-Mack Wilson (ORR) def. Skylar Botelho-Taylor Jones 7-5,7-5; Katelyn Luong-Emma Vivino (ORR) def. Marina Depalo-Samanath Malloy 6-3, 6-2.
Mansfield girls 5, Milford 0: Alex Burnham (M) def. Paige Golick 10-1; Ariana Kosravani (M) def. Maddie Hunt 10-1; Kate Martin (M) def. Serena Borges 10-1; Sarah Harrington-Alexis O’Keefe (M) def. Hizara Arnie-Theresa Thomas 10-1; Ally McDavitt-Alex Wendlund (M) def. Kopka-Westermoreland 10-1.
