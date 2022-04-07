DIGHTON — The Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High boys tennis team came up short in its season opener, falling to Fairhaven High, 3-2, on Thursday.
The Falcons were swept in singles but swept both doubles matches. Only one point was scored in D-R’s favor in the singles matches, with Davif Anghinetti falling in a 6-1, 6-0 No. 1 match.
In doubles, the tandem of Nick Antonio and Luke Taylor worked over Fairhaven’s Liam Reynolds and Chris Hu, winning the No. 1 doubles pairing 6-3, 6-2. The No. 2 doubles team of Mitchel Bushel and Spencer Jones also took home a win.
D-R (0-1) hosts Wareham Monday at 3:30 p.m.
Seekonk 4, Wareham 1
WAREHAM — In No. 1 singles, Seekonk’s Abhi Patel rallied to down Nate Wiley 3-6, 6-0, 6-1 as the Warriors prevailed in their South Coast Conference match.
Seekonk’s Rowan Jordan won at No. 3 singles, beating Cedrick Georges 6-0, 6-0. At No. 1 doubles, Alex Hardro and Ben Swanson won 6-1, 6-3 over Julian Garcia and Alex Burdick. The second doubles pairing of Aaron Chen and Sidney Brierly rolled past Landon Stewart and Will Wiksten 6-0, 6-1.
King Philip 4, Stoughton 1
STOUGHTON — Brady Jannell won in three sets while Jonathan Cohen and Jackson Hom each won in two sets as the Warriors took the Hockomock League win.
Diego Nieto and Noah Ihley won the No. 1 doubles match 6-0, 6-4 to help put KP over the top.
GIRLS Norton 4, Dedham 1
DEDHAM — The Lancers dropped only one match in singles en route to the win, taking both doubles matches and its top two singles games.
Madeleine Suno won a clean sheet over Bridie Looney, 6-0, 6-0 at the No. 1 slot while Olivia McConnell defeated Kathleen DeWinter 6-1, 6-1.
In doubles, Norton’s Grace Binegar and Devan Siedal dropped their first set 3-6, but rallied to win 6-4 in the second set and 12-10 in an extended third set. The second doubles pairing of Sara Richardson and Amanda Quinn on in two sets at 7-5, 6-2.
Fairhaven 5, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
FAIRHAVEN — Dighton-Rehoboth was unable to take a match over Fairhaven to move the team to 0-1 on the season.
D-R will be in action next on Monday, hitting the road to take on Wareham at 3:30 p.m.
Bishop Feehan 3, Sharon 2
SHARON — The Shamrocks swept the singles matches to quickly take care of the Eagles.
Bishop Feehan’s Megan McGusker (6-0, 6-0), Sophia Comey (6-0, 6-1) and Katy Cambral (6-1, 6-1) swept in singles.
In doubles, Feehan dropped both matches as Emily Gallucci and Libby Cook lost 6-4, 6-4 to Abby Vilok and Judy Song. Megan Atwood and Molly Sullivan battled hard in the No. 2 doubles, but lost to Sophia Oh and Alice Zaniewsk 7-6 (7-4), 7-5.
Wareham 5, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — Seekonk was blanked by Wareham to fall to 2-1 on the season.
Franchesca Pais had the closest battle of the day, falling 4-6, 4-6 to Giuliano L’Homme in No. 3 singles. In first doubles Brooke Meyer and Leandra Pereira fell to Mackenzie Bradley 1-6, 3-6.