ATTLEBORO — Emily Gallucci and Libby Cook won a first-set tiebreaker 10-8 at No. 1 doubles, and Anna Lamoriello and Bella Wehbe won the decisive third set of their No. 2 doubles match 6-3 as the Bishop Feehan girls’ team (7-1) survived a scare in prevailing 4-1 over Austin Prep in a Catholic Central League match Wednesday.
Katie Cabral overcame a one-set deficit at No. 2 singles to win a pro-set tiebreaker in the third set, while Emily Wright took the second set of her No. 3 singles match 7-5 as the Shamrocks won their toughest test of the season. The Shamrocks face Cohasset Saturday.
- The King Philip girls (12-0) won their fourth straight Kelley-Rex Division title with a 5-0 victory over Attleboro. The Bombardiers’ Lauren Anthony took the first set of the season from KP’s Mia Valencia at No. 2 singles while at No. 3 singles Rachel Rainey lost an 8-6 second set tiebreaker to Sammie Taylor.
- Athena Li and Pam Nelson both scored straight-sets shutouts in taking their respective No. 1 and 2 singles matches as the Foxboro girls (12-0) downed North Attleboro 4-1 in a Hockomock League match.
- Sarah Harrington and Alex Wendland won a pair of tiebreakers at No. 1 doubles, while Alexis O’Keefe won a third set tiebreaker 7-5 to win her No. 3 singles match as Mansfield (8-4) scored a 5-0 Hockomock League shutout of Franklin.
- In Tri-Valley League action, Maddie Sutro and Olivia McConnell won their respective No. 1 and 2 singles matches in straight sets but the Norton girls (4-8) fell 3-2 to Medway. The Lancers will play Dedham Thursday.
- The King Philip boys (6-6) won their fifth straight match, 3-2 over Attleboro in Hockomock League competition. The Warriors won all three singles matches with Nick Putney and John Cohen taking straight-sets shutout wins at the No. 1 and 3 singles spots respectively.
- Sam Gallagher and Will Folan fired straight-set shutout wins at the No. 2 and 3 singles spots as the North Attleboro boys (9-3) beat Foxboro for the second time in as many days 5-0 in a Hockomock League match.
King Philip boys 3, Attleboro 2: Nick Putney (KP) def. Ethan Johnson 6-0, 6-0; Brady Jannell (KP) def. Evan Sousa 6-4, 6-0; Jon Cohen (KP) def. Matt Lortos 6-0, 6-0; Kevin Rebelo-Alejandro Suarez (A) def. Diego Nieto-Connor Sachleben 6-4, 6-3; Kyle Neuendorf-Tyler Rocchio (A) def. Adam Gousie-Leo Manning 6-2, 4-6, 6-3.
King Philip girls 5, Attleboro 0: Katarina Schneider (KP) def. Ella Lynch-Bartek 6-0, 6-2; Mia Valencia (KP) def. Lauren Anthony 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-4; Sammie Taylor (KP) Rachel Rainey 6-2, 7-6 (6); Ahunna James-Shea Mellman (KP) def. Tina Lam-Saharla Yusuf 6-3, 6-0; Resha Ajoy-Amanda vanRoon (KP) def. Lauren Alberto-Ally Rebelo 6-1, 6-0.
North Attleboro boys 5, Foxboro 0: Jonah Manso (NA) def. Jason Kandula 6-3, 6-0; Sam Gallagher (NA) def. Bo Canfield 6-0, 6-0; Will Folan (NA) def. Justin Kandula 6-0, 6-0; Sayf Siddiq-Brody Carter (NA) def. Gulliermo Marroquin-David Marroquin 6-0, 6-0; Niteesh Saravanan-Arnav Raghuvanshi (NA) def. Ryan Fasella-Visruth Chavalam 6-1, 7-5.
Foxboro girls 4, North Attleboro 1: Athena Li (F) def Lauren Hunt 6-0, 6-0; Pam Nelson (F) def. Charlotte Moynihan 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Prag (F) def. Haley Strom 6-1, 6-1; Maggie McAuliffe-Abby Costa (F) def. Anoushka Banerjee-Julia Curran 6-4, 7-6 (2); Lauren Cosentino-Kyna Shan (NA) def. Alyssa Cloherty-Makayla Peck 6-0, 6-4.
Mansfield girls 5, Franklin 0: Alex Burnham (M) def. Haley Morin 6-4, 6-3; Ariana Kosravani (M) def. Sara Epp 6-0, 6-1; Alexis O’Keefe (M) def. Jessica Pington 6-0, 2-6, 7-6 (5); Sarah Harrington-Alex Wendland (M) def. Chloe Barra-Amulya Shah 7-6, 2-6, 7-6; Ally McDavitt-Caroline Guravage (M) def. Lexi nastor-Janbi Shah 6-3, 6-4.
Medway girls 3, Norton 2: Maddie Sutro (N) def. Lily Woodward 6-1, 6-2; Olivia McConnell (N) def. Amy Blake 6-0, 6-0; Sophia Slaughter (M) def. Caitlyn Bailey 7-5, 6-3; Lauren Shea-Jill McIlhinney (M) def. Tanya Shah-Liz Waddington 6-0, 6-3; Caitlyn Tiche-Sophia Coletti (M) def. Deven Seidel-Grace Binedar 6-1, 6-2.
Bishop Feehan girls 4, Austin Prep 1: Alexa Schiella (AP) def. Sophia Comey 6-3, 6-0; Katie Cabral (BF) def. Helena Trojer 2-6, 6-3, 10-6; Emily Wright (BF) def. Anna Ferrante 6-2, 7-5; Emily Gallucci-Libby Cook (BF) def. Kayla Russell-Amelia Outton 7-6 (8), 6-4; Anna Lamoriello-Bella Wehbe (BF) def. Kylie McDonald-Ariana Clarke 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-3.
