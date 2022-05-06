WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High girls tennis team swept both doubles matches and took a win in singles to slip past North Attleboro High 3-2 Friday in their Hockomock League clash.
Caroline Freese beat Krithika Mood (6-1, 6-3) at No. 3 singles for KP’s win in head-to-head play in a match that lasted two hours, 15 minutes.
“”Not many unforced errors by both players and the level of intensity was incredibly high,” King Philip girls coach Bob Goldberg said.
In doubles, KP’s Resha Joy and Lauren Casper took a 6-4, 6-3 win over NA’s Lauren Constentino and Kyna Shah at the No. 1 spot. In No. 2 doubles, KP’s Carlie Burns and Sammie Taylor, who moved from third singles to doubles due to an injury, beat NA’s Ashlyun Cziria and Julia Curran 6-3, 6-1.
“We needed to win both doubles today and we did,” Goldberg said. “First doubles played at a very high level throughout the match against a good consistent doubles team.”
North Attleboro’s two singles wins came from Lauren Hunt (7-6 [7-5], 6-2) and Grace Noreck (6-2, 6-2), beating Ahunna James and Shea Mellman, respectively.
Attleboro 3, Canton 2
ATTLEBORO — Attleboro took both doubles matches and its No. 3 singles match. In singles, Zoe Stanley won in two sets, winning 6-4, 6-2. In doubles, the top tandem of Tina Lam and Saharla Yusuf won in three sets, dropping the first 2-6 before taking consecutive sets at 7-5, 6-4.
The No. 2 team of Kyra Johnson and Presley Biller won in two sets, winning 6-3, 6-3.
BOYS Attleboro 3, Canton 2
CANTON — The Attleboro boys won both doubles matches and one in singles to pull out the road win. The Bombardiers ‘ No. 1 team of Luke Hinton and Brady Rosen won 6-2, 6-1. The No. 2 doubles team took a 6-1, 6-3 win.
In singles, Tyler Rocchio won in three sets, winning the first 7-5, dropping the first set 7-5 before taking consecutive games at 6-2, 7-5.
North Attleboro 3, King Philip 2
NORTH ATTLEBORO — In singles, NA’s Will Folan beat KP’s Brady Hannell, 6-1, 6-2, and NA’s Brody Carter beat KP’s Jonathan Cohen, 6-2, 6-4.
The Rocketeers’ No. 1 team of Griffin Rodden and Brody Faulin won 6-2, 6-1 over Noah Ihley and Connor Sachuleben. The No. 2 team for KP of Adam Gousie and Arjun Kollu won 6-3, 7-6 (1) over NA’s Arnav Raguvanshi and Aashman Gupta.
KP’s Jackson Hom won at No. 3 singles, beating NA’s Darren Liang 7-6 (15), 6-2.
Hopkinton 5, Norton 0
HOPKINTON — In No. 2 singles, Norton’s Spencer Smith took two points in the second set, losing 6-0, 6-2. In all matches, Norton was blanked 6-0 in the first set.