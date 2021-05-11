WRENTHAM — Freshman Kailash Elumvlai won a straight sets match at No. 1 singles for the second straight day as the unbeaten Mansfield High boys’ tennis team polished off King Philip Regional High 5-0 for the second time in as many days Tuesday in a Hockomock League match.
- Katerina Schneider posted a straight set shutout win at No. 1 singles as the King Philip girls (3-0) downed Mansfield for the second time in as many days 5-0. The Warriors’ No. 1 doubles team of Ahunna James and Shea Mellman overcame a 4-0 deficit in the second set of their match to win 7-5.
- Seniors Jonah Manso and Nick Gallagher scored straight set wins at the No. 1 and 2 singles spots respectively as the unbeaten (3-0) North Attleboro boys downed Oliver Ames 5-0 for the second straight day in a Hockomock League match.
- Charlotte Moynihan, a junior, posted 7-1 and 7-3 tiebreaker wins to win her No. 1 singles match in straight sets as the North Attleboro girls (2-2) nipped Oliver Ames 3-2.
- Athena Li lost just one game at No. 1 singles and Pam Nelson lost just two games at No. 2 singles as the unbeaten Foxboro girls edged Sharon for the second straight day 3-2 in a Hockomock League match. Sara Prag won a first set tiebreaker 7-3 to give Foxboro its margin of victory.
- Freshmen Malachi Jefferson and Alex Suarez made their varsity debuts at the No. 2 doubles spot for the Attleboro boys (2-1), taking a straight-sets shutout as the Bombardiers beat Taunton 5-0 in a Hockomock League match.
- Ella Lynch-Bartek gained revenged for a straight-set loss on Monday to Taunton’s Jocelyn Pagliuca by winning her No. 1 singles match 6-3, 6-4 as the Attleboro girls downed Taunton 4-1. The Bombardiers host Foxboro Thursday.
Mansfield boys 5, King Philip 0: Kailash Elumvlai (M) def. Brady Jannell 6-0, 6-0; Dheeraj Valluru (M) def. Jackson Horn 6-0, 6-4; benson Delaney (M) def. Diego Nieto 6-0, 6-0; Kai Schirmacher-Mikhail Lankipalle (M) def. Connor Sachleben-Noah Ihley 6-0, 6-1; Jonah Fine-Adam Elsner (M) def. Adam Gousie-Warren Mischle 6-1, 6-2. .
King Philip girls 5, Mansfield 0: Katerina Schneider (KP) def. Alex Burnham 6-0, 6-0; Mia Valencia (KP) def. Arianna Kosravani 6-2, 6-1; Sammie Taylor (KP) def. Kate Martin 6-1, 7-5; Ahunna James-Shea Mellman (KP) def. Sarah Harrington-Alexis O’Keefe 6-1, 7-5; Resha Ajoy-Amanda Vanroon (KP) def. Ali McDevitt-Caroline Guravauge 1-6, 7-5, 6-4.
Sharon boys 5, Foxboro 0: Eichelberg (S) def. Garrett Spillane 6-0, 6-0; Cohen (S) def. Justin Neale 6-3, 6-3; Atthlan (S) def. Jason Kendwick 6-4, 7-5; Leahy-Badlesher (S) def. Justin Kendwick-Ben Canfield 6-1, 6-2; Weiss-Kassey (S) def. Vis Chevelan-Guillerme Manquell 6-0, 6-0.
Foxboro girls 3, Sharon 2: Athena Li (F) def. Navya Shukla 6-1, 6-0; Pam Nelson (F) def. Hannah Faberman 6-1, 6-1; Sara Prag (F) def. Allie Aguilar 7-6 (3), 6-3; Anjali Jha-Julia Zelevinsky (S) def. Maggie McAuliffe-Abby Costa 7-6 (3), 1-6, 6-1; Alice Zaniewski-Sophia Oh (S) def. Grace Young-Makayla Peck 6-0, 6-2.
Attleboro boys 5 Taunton 0: Ethan Johnson (A) def. Mike Kimmer 6-4, 6-3; Evan Sousa (A) def. Tom Ambrose 6-2, 6-2; Matt Lortos (A) def. Jon Tran 6-3, 6-2; Alejandro Gimenez-Kevin Rebello (A) def. Andrew Letourneau-Derrick Dusseault 6-2, 3-6, 6-2; Malachi Jefferson-Alex Suarez (A) def. Will Rowan-Ian Parrett 6-0, 6-0.
Attleboro girls 4, Taunton 1: Ella Lynch-Bartek (A) def. Jocelyn Pagliucz 6-3, 6-4; Lauren Anthony (A) def. Kayla Parrett 6-1, 6-1; Caydesha Charles-Marct (T) def. Alyssa Furtado 6-0, 6-3; Rachel Rainey-Tina Lam (A) def. Brooke Bell-Sam Parrett 7-5, 1-6, 10-8; Maddie Fuscaldo-Kyra Johnson (A) def. Morgan Smith-Riley Roderick 7-5, 6-1.
North Attleboro boys 5, Oliver Ames 0: Jonah Manso (NA) Kylash Ganesh 6-0, 6-0; Sam Gallagher (NA) def. Raphael Vache 6-2, 6-1; Will Folan (NA) def. Nick Westerby 6-1, 6-2; Connor Willis-Sayf Siddiq (NA) def. Alex Vaisloy-Anthony Caisy 6-1, 6-1; Brody Carter-Niteesh Saravanan (NA) def. Tim Nguyen-Kiva Scaran 6-0, 6-0.
North Attleboro girls 3, Oliver Ames 2: Charlotte Moynihan (NA) def. Kate McCormick 7-6 (1), 7-6 (3); Haley Strom (NA) def. Sarah Morly 6-0, 3-6, 6-0; Lauren Hunt (NA) def. Meg Holmes 6-2, 6-4; Kate McLaughlin-Grace Houser (OA) def. Lauren Cosentino-Kya Sha 6-4, 6-4; Morgan Vasilou-Caroline Pepper (OA) Ashlyn Cziria-Theresa Fan 6-2, 6-0.
Medway boys 3, Norton 2: Jack Rilli (N) def. Matt Palos 7-6 (1), 7-5; Jackson Carpenter (M) def. Andrew Soares 6-1, 6-1; Charlie Core (M) def. Matt White 6-1, 6-1; Ian Khoo-Brady Abbott (M) def. Nathan Daly-Jacob Vergow 4-6, 6-3, 6-3; Chris Strynar-Spencer Kitchen (N) def. Alex Oster-Willime Khoo 7-6, 6-1.
Medway girls 3, Norton 2: Maddie Sutro (N) def. Lily Wood 6-1, 6-2; Olivia McConnell (N) def. Amy-Grace Reed 6-0, 6-1; Sophia Flotta (M) def. Caitlyn Bailey 6-0, 6-2; Maya Tuohey-Jill McCauley (M) def. Taya Shah-Liz Waddington 6-4, 6-1; Katelyn Piche-Sophia Coletti (M) def. Grace Binedar-Devan Seidel 6-0, 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.