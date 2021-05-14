ATTLEBORO — Taking both doubles matches in straight set shutouts, the Bishop Feehan High girls’ tennis team overwhelmed Lowell Catholic High 5-0 Friday in a Catholic Central League match.
Sophia Comey won her No. 1 singles match for the Shamrocks (2-1) without losing a game. Katy Cabral and Emily Wright both took 6-0 second-set wins.
The Bishop Feehan boys (3-0) also gained a 5-0 victory. Ishaan Siwach scored a straight-sets shutout at No. 2 singles, as did the No. 1 doubles team of James Mallon and Ryan Young.
Bishop Feehan boys 5, Lowell Catholic 0: Arna Sawant (BF() def. Will Donahue 6-3, 6-2; Ishaan Siwach (BF) def. Jacob Elshema 6-0, 6-0; Logan Gallagher (BF) def Riley Connors 6-2, 6-0; Ryan Young-James Mallon (BF) def. Andrew Baresch-Mat Paquin 6-0, 6-0; Anthony Kuertzer-Jackson Bartlett (BF) def. Will Witcomb-Matt Belgross 8-0.
Bishop Feehan girls 5, Lowell Catholic 0: Sophia Comey (BF) def. Kiley Ciccolo 6-0, 6-0; Katy Cabral (BF) def. Chloe Scott 7-5, 6-0; Emily Wright (BF) def. Julia Ciccolo 7-5, 6-0; Emily Gallucci-Libby Cook (BF) def. Jess Hodgson-Emily Perry 6-0, 6-0; Bella Wehbe-Anna Lamoriello (BF) def. Anna Nagle-Sam Ryder 6-0, 6-0.
