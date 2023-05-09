ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys tennis team swept their home match against Bishop Stang High on Tuesday, winning 5-0.

The Bombardiers’ Ishaan Siach won at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-0; Aakash Despande won at No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-0; and at No. 3 singles Max Comey won 6-2, 6-3.