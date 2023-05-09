ATTLEBORO — The Bishop Feehan High boys tennis team swept their home match against Bishop Stang High on Tuesday, winning 5-0.
The Bombardiers’ Ishaan Siach won at No. 1 singles 6-2, 6-0; Aakash Despande won at No. 2 singles 6-1, 6-0; and at No. 3 singles Max Comey won 6-2, 6-3.
Attleboro’s No. 1 doubles team of Christian Stachera and James Mallon didn’t drop a point in a 6-0, 6-0 win. At No. 2 doubles, Nakul Bhatia and Kaya Yuceler swept 6-1, 6-1.
GIRLS King Philip 5, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
WRENTHAM — The Warriors’ Ahunna James remained dominant with a 6-0, 6-0 win in No. 1 singles over Ellie Correia. King Philip’s Shea Mellman won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 2 singles over D-R’s Marielle Lobban, and at No. 3 singles, KP’s Caroline Freese won 6-4, 6-3 over Marina DePalo.
In doubles, D-R’s No. 1 team of Neely Deschenes and Leah Hughes lost 6-1, 6-1 to Carlie Burns and Priya Riar. King Philip’s No. 2 doubles team of Ryann O’Sullivan and Jaelyn Dang downed D-R’s Emma Mullen and Olivia Visino, 6-1, 6-1.
Canton 4, Mansfield 1
CANTON — Mansfield’s Claire Copp earned the lone for the Hornets at No. 2 singles, taking a 7-5, 5-7, 10-6 win in a third-set tiebreaker.
Bishop Stang 3, Bishop Feehan 2
NEW BEDFORD — The Shamrocks took two wins in singles, but lost both doubles matches to fall.
Winning for Feehan at No. 1 singles was Megan McCusker, 6-3, 7-5. Alexis Pluvatzick also won 6-0, 6-2 at third singles.