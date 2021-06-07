NORTH DARTMOUTH — In a Catholic Central League match at Bishop Stang, the Bishop Fehan High girls’ tennis team (8-2) scored a 4-1 victory over the Spartans Monday.
Sophia Comey and Emily Wright posted first set shutouts in winning their No. 1 and 3 singles matches respectively. The Shamrocks visit Archbishop Williams Wednesday.
In South Coast Conference action, the Seekonk High boys’ team won all three singles matches with Noah Cristino posting a straight set shutout win at No. 3 singles in a 4-1 win over Bourne. The Seekonk girls (1-4) fell 5-0 to Bourne with Jessica Altieri losing a 7-5, 6-4 match at No. 3 singles. Both Warrior teams meet Somerset Berkley Wednesday.
Bishop Feehan girls 4, Bishop Stang 1: Sophia Comey (BF) def. Amanda Murray 6-3, 6-0; Sarah Pathier (BS) def. Katy Cabral 3-6, 6-2, 12-8; Emily Wright (BF) def. Morgan Murphy 6-0, 6-2; Emil6y Gallucci-Libby Cook (BF) def. Maeve Egger-Jenna Domagala 6-2, 6-4; Anna Lamoriello-Bella Whebe (BF) def. Lily Manning-Holly Eyers 6-1, 6-4.
Seekonk boys 4, Bourne 1: Abhi Patel (S) def. Xavier Enohlan 6-1, 6-0; Jackson Kinney (S) def. Michael Carrara 6-1, 6-2; Noah Cristino (S) def. Ian Gray 6-0, 6-0; Cameron McClintock-Brady Santoro (S) def. Jeff Ellis-Thomas Sullivan 6-2, 6-2; Alex Shrayko-Joziah DeSouzah (B) def. Rowan Jordan-Robert Riccitelli 7-5, 6-3
