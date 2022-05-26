EASTON — Will Folan earned the lone win for the North Attleboro High boys tennis team on Thursday as the Rocketeers fell 4-1 to Oliver Ames High. Folan won at top singles with a 7-6 (5), 6-0 match win over Nick Westerbeke. All other matches went two sets.
“It was an excellent win and regular season from out captain Will Folan,” North Attleboro head coach Mike Lacasse said.
Norton 5, Norwood 0
NORTON — Jack Rilli (6-4, 7-5), Matt Weise (6-4, 6-2) and Sam Tavassoli (6-0, 6-1) all won in singles for the Lancers. In doubles, Spencer Kitchen and Nathan Daly won 6-2, 4-6, 6-2 at the No. 1 slot.
In the second slot, Andrew Soares and Adam Wynne took a 6-0, 6-2 match victory.
Dighton-Rehoboth 4, Seekonk 1
DIGHTON — D-R’s top singles player in David Anghinetti won 6-7, 6-0, 13-11, with the third set coming in a lengthy tiebreaker over Abhi Patel of Seekonk. The third singles match went to D-R’s Nate Conti, beating Seekonk’s Alex Hardro 6-1, 6-1.
At first top doubles, Nicholas Anthonio and Luke Taylor earned a 6-3, 6-0 win for D-R. The second doubles pairing for D-R of Mitchel Bushell and Spencer Jones won 6-1, 6-1.
Seekonk’s Rowan Rodon won in three sets at second singles, 1-6, 6-2, 7-5.