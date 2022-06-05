FOXBORO — The Foxboro boys tennis team defeated No. 23 Dighton-Rehoboth Regional on Saturday, winning 3-2 to advance into the Round of 32 for the Division 3 boys state tennis tournament.
The No. 10 Warriors won all of the singles matches over the Falcons, with Garrett Spillane (6-2, 6-0), Bo Canfield (6-1, 6-0) and Raj Jetty (6-3, 6-0) each winning. Neither doubles teams picked up a win, with both losing in two sets to Dighton-Rehoboth’s No. 1 and No. 2 teams.
Foxboro will play again on Thursday, visiting No. 7 Medfield at Metacomet Park at 3:30 p.m.
GIRLS
No. 29 Attleboro 5, No. 36 South High Community 0
ATTLEBORO — Attleboro girls tennis played in its first playoff match this century and took home a clean-sheet win, taking down South High Community 5-0.
Ella Lynch-Bartek (6-2, 6-1), Maddie Fuscaldo (6-2, 6-2) and Zoe Stanley (6-2, 6-3) all earned wins as the 1-2-3 singles players. Tina Lam and Saharla Yusuf continued to be reliable in doubles, winning in the top spot at 6-2, 7-6 (7-4). In the second doubles spot was Kyra Johnson and Presley Biller, winning in a resounding 6-1, 6-0 final.
Attleboro continues in the Division 1 girls bracket, playing No. 4 Andover on Tuesday at 4 p.m.
No. 28 North Attleboro 4, No. 37 Chicopee Comprehensive 1
The host Rocketeers advanced out of the preliminary round of Division 2, rolling past Chicopee Comprehensive on Saturday.
Lauren Hunt and Grace Noreck both won in singles, with Hunt taking the No. 1 spot with a 6-0, 6-0 final and Noreck winning 6-1, 6-2 at the second spot. In doubles, the No. 1 team of Kyna Shah and Lauren Consentino won 6-2, 6-3. The second team of Ashlyn Cziria and Teresa Fan took a 6-0, 6-2 victory.
The Rocketeers will play against No. 5 Hopkinton in the first round on Tuesday, starting at 4 p.m.
No. 16 Bromfield 4, No. 17 Seekonk 1
Visiting Seekonk’s season came to a close in the first round of Division 4 tournament action on Saturday.
Ava Lyon and Leandra Pereira, in second doubles, were the lone winners of the match for Seekonk, winng 6-4, 6-0. The Seekonk girls end their season with a record of 9-8.
No. 2 Weston 5, No. 31 Norton 0
Visiting Norton was blanked by Weston in the first round of the Division 3 girls tennis meet Sunday.
Norton’s Maddie Sutro battled hard in top singles, falling in two sets at 6-3, 7-5. It was the closest Norton was to taking a match.
Norton ends the season with a record of 6-14.