FOXBORO — Justin Neale posted a straight-sets shutout win at No. 2 singles and Jason Kandula lost just one game at No. 3 singles as the Foxboro High boys’ tennis team broke into the win column for the first time with a 4-1 victory at Attleboro High Thursday.
Garrett Spillane also won a straight-sets match at No. 1 singles for the Warriors (1-3). Ty Rocchio and Alejandro Gimenez took the lone AHS point, winning No. 2 doubles for the Bombardiers (2-2).
- Freshman Athena Li continued to dominate as the Foxboro girls downed Attleboro 4-1. No. 2 singles player Pam Nelson and Li, at No. 1 singles, scored straight-sets shutout wins for the Warriors (4-0). Olivia Meier and Emma Pion won their No. 2 doubles match for the Bombardiers (2-2).
- Senior Nick Putney posted a straight-sets shutout win at No. 1 singles as the King Philip boys (1-3) got their first win with a 5-0 victory over Oliver Ames.
- Katerina Schneider fired a straight-sets shutout win at No. 1 singles and Mia Valenica lost just one game at No. 2 singles as the King Philip girls (4-0) posted a 4-1 victory over Oliver Ames.
- Seniors Tanya Shah and Liz Waddington won their second match in dramatic fashion at No. 1 doubles, taking a three-set marathon, winning the third set 6-4 to give the Norton girls (2-3) a 3-2 decision over Millis in a Tri-Valley League match.
- Franklin’s girls overcame one-set deficits in two matches to upend North Attleboro (2-2) 4-1. Lauren Hunt won her No. 3 singles match for North, losing just three games over the final two sets.
- Sam Gallagher and Will Folan won the first sets of their respective No. 2 and 3 singles matches but the North Attleboro boys (3-1) fell 5-0 to Franklin.
- Kai Schrimacher and Mikhail Lankipaille won a 10-8 pro set to win the third set of their No. 1 doubles match for the lone Mansfield point in a 3-2 loss to the Sharon boys. The Mansfield girls won both doubles matches in a 3-2 loss to the Eagles.
Foxboro boys 4, Attleboro 1: Garrett Spillane (F) def. Ethan Johnson 6-4, 6-1; Justin Neale (F() def. Matt Lortos 6-0, 6-0; Jason Kandula (F) df. Kevin Rebelo 6-1, 6-0; Bo Crawford-Justin Kandula (F) def. Malachi Jefferson-Alex Suares 6-4, 6-2; Alejandro Gimenez-Ty Rocchio (A) def. Guillermo Marroguin-Visruth Chavalan 6-0, 6-3.
Foxboro girls 4, Attleboro 1: Athena Li (F) def. Ella Lynch-Bartek 6-0, 6-0; Pam Nelson (F) def. Lauren Anthony 6-0, 6-0; Sara Prag (F) def. Lauren Alberto 6-1, 6-1; Maggie McAuliffe-Abby Costa (F) def. Rachel Rainey-Saharla Yusef 6-0, 5-7, 6-0; Emma Pion-Olivia Meier (A) def. Makayla Peck-Becky Costa 7-5, 6-2.
Franklin boys 5, North Attleboro 0: Liam Marr (F) def. Jonah Manso 6-1, 6-1; Vayshnav Malhostra (F) def. Sam Gallagher 2-6, 6-2, 10-4; Drew Mahoney (F) def. Will Folan 2-6, 6-2, 11-9; Anish Gundvamida-Sameen Shaik (F) def. Connor Willis-Fayf Siddiq 6-3, 6-4; Tom Broyles-Jay Gordas (F) def. Brody carter-Niteesh Saravanan 6-0, 6-0.
Franklin girls 4, North Attleboro 1: Vanita Vinayak (F) def. Charlotte Moynihan 0-6, 7-5, 6-3; Haley Moran (F) def. Haley Strom 6-3, 6-2; Lauren Hunt (NA) def. Sarah Schiavo 6-7 (7), 6-3, 6-0; Jessica Pinkton-Chloe Barker (F) def. Lauren Cosentino-Tina Sha 0-6, 6-2, 6-2; Anulya Jayam-Shira Rigash (F) def. Julia Curran-Anoushka Banerjee 6-3, 6-3.
King Philip boys 5, Oliver Ames 0: Nick Putney (KP) Kylash Ganesh 6-0, 6-0. Brady Jannell (KP) def. Raphael Vache 6-3, 6-2; Jon Cohen (KP) def. Nick Westerburke 6-1, 6-3; Jackson Hom-Connor Sachleben (KP) def. Alex Vasilou-Anthony Coletti 6-1, 6-0; Noah Ihley-Adam Gousie (KP) def. Jiva Sargent-Khalil Badran 6-1, 6-1.
King Philip girls 4, Oliver Ames 1: Katerina Schneider (KP) def. Kate McCormick 6-0, 6-0; Mia Valencia (KP) def. Sarah Morley 6-0, 6-1; Sammie Taylor (KP) def. Mia Corradini 6-2, 7-5; Ahunna James-Shea Mellman (KP) def. Morgan Vasilou-Caroline Pepper 6-2, 6-0; Kate McLaughlin-Grace Houser (OA) def. Resha Ajoy-Amanda Vanroon 6-3, 3-6, 10-6.
Sharon boys 4, Mansfield 1: Rueman Bhattacharyya (S) def. Kailish Elumvlai 6-3, 7-5; Mahul Bhattacharyya (S) def. Dheeraj Valluru 6-0, 6-0; Max Chen (S) def. Benson Delaney 6-1, 6-2; Kai Schrimacher-Mikhail Lankipaille (M) def. Matt Lally-Alex Buvouvalcev 6-4, 3-6, 10-8; Mitch Weiss-Jonah Nathan (S) def. Adam Elsner-Jonah Fine 6-1, 6-3.
Sharon girls 3, Mansfield 2: Mavja Shukla (S) def. Alex Burnham 6-3, 6-2; Hannah Faberman (S) def. Ariana Kosravani 6-4, 6-4; Alli Aguilar (S) def. Kate Martin 6-1, 6-4; Sarah Harrington-Alex O’Keefe (M) def. Alex Ganucci-Sasha Fein 6-1, 4-6, 7-5; Ali McDavitt-Caroline Gerauvage (M) def. Tomvi Nahta-Lena Li 6-3, 3-6, 6-2.
Norton girls 3, Millis 2: Maddie Sutro (N) def. Autumn O’Connell 6-0, 6-0; Olivia McConnell (N) def. Allie Stallings 6-0, 6-0; Haley Byrne (M) def. Caitlin Bailey 6-3, 6-1; Tanya Shah-Liz Waddington (N) def. Maddie Donovan-Maggie Graham 6-3, 5-7, 6-4; Katherine Leduc-Alex Bender (M) de. Grace Binedar-Devan Seidel 7-5, 6-3.
