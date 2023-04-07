NORTON — The Foxboro High boys tennis team scored a 5-0 shutout of Norton High on Friday.
The Warriors’ Raj Jetty and Luca Meyer both won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively. The duo beat Lancers’ No. 1 Sam Tavassoli and No. 2 Matt Weise 6-0, 6-0. Greg Simone defeated Jake Brady McKay 6-2, 6-3 at third singles.
In No. 1 doubles, Ryan Fassella and Hajji Glover won over Andrew Soares and Adam Wynne 6-0, 6-3 and the second Foxboro’s second doubles team picked up a 6-1, 6-0 match win.
Foxboro (3-2) plays Monday, hosting Franklin. Norton (0-3) hosts Medway on Wednesday.
GIRLS
Foxboro 5, Norton 0
FOXBORO — The Warriors over- came windy conditions to blank the Lancers as Hailey Kornbluth kept the clean sheet at No. 1 singles with a third tiebreaker win in the third set over Madeleine Sutro to prevail 6-1, 7-5 (10-6).
Makayla Peck also won in second singles over Mackenzie Sutro, winning a first set tiebreak and winning the match 6-6 (7-2), 6-3. Sydney Lewbow won 6-1, 6-4 at third singles.
Foxboro’s No. 1 doubles team of Analise Jia and Audrey Pauliro won 6-1, 6-2 and the No. 2 doubles team of Emily Stow and Katelynn Dineen won 6-2, 6-2.
The Warriors (4-0) visit Franklin on Monday. Norton (0-2) hosts Millis on Monday.