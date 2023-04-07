NORTON — The Foxboro High boys tennis team scored a 5-0 shutout of Norton High on Friday.

The Warriors’ Raj Jetty and Luca Meyer both won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively. The duo beat Lancers’ No. 1 Sam Tavassoli and No. 2 Matt Weise 6-0, 6-0. Greg Simone defeated Jake Brady McKay 6-2, 6-3 at third singles.