FOXBORO — Garrett Spillane (6-2, 6-2), Bo Canfield (2-6, 7-5, 7-5) and Darren Liang (6-1, 6-1) all took wins in singles at the Foxboro High boys tennis team took a 4-1 win over North Attleboro High on its home court Wednesday.
Luca Meyer and Ryan Fasella won at No. 1 doubles (6-0, 4-6, 7-3 [3]) for the Warriors while the Rocketeers’ lone win came from Aashman Gupta and Caleb Cheney in second doubles at 6-4, 6-1.
Attleboro 4, Milford 1
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers had singles wins from Kyle Neuendorf (3-6, 6-0, 7-5), Ethan Johnson (6-0, 6-1) and Arnav Sadhani (6-4, 7-5). In doubles, the No. 1 team of Evan Sousa and Brady Rosen won 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.
Oliver Ames 4, King Philip 1
WRENTHAM — King Philip completed its match that was suspended on May 2 due to weather, winning once in the loss. In doubles, the team of Connor Sachuleben and Adam Gousie won 6-1, 6-4 as the second pairing.
Norton 4, Norwood 1
NORWOOD — Lancers Matt Weise (2-6, 6-2, 6-3) and Sam Tavassoli Hojati (6-1, 6-1) won at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively. In doubles, the top team of Spencer Kitchen and Nathan Daly rolled in a 6-0, 6-2 win while the second team of Andrew Soares and Adam Wynne rolled 6-1, 6-0.
GIRLS Attleboro 4, Milford 1
MILFORD — Attleboro clinched a postseason spot with its fourth win in a row.
Ella Lynch-Bartek (6-0, 6-1) and Maddie Fuscaldo (6-1, 6-2) won in singles at the one-two positions. Saharla Yusuf and Tina Lam won 6-1, 6-2 as the top doubles team and Kyra Johnson and Presley Biller won 6-0, 6-0 as the second doubles team.
Foxboro 3, North Attleboro 2
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The top singles match of Athena Li and Lauren Hunt went to Li of Foxboro, winning 6-0, 6-0. North Attleboro’s Grace Noreck (6-1, 6-0) and Krithika Mood (7-5, 4-6, 10-6) beat Makayla Peck and Audray Paulino of Foxboro, respectively.
In doubles, the No. 1 team of Abby Costa and Julliana Preston won 6-3, 6-1 and the second team of Emily Stow and Alyssa Cloherty won 7-0, 5-7, 6-3 for Foxboro.
Mansfield 5, King Philip 0
MANSFIELD — Kailash Elumalai (6-1, 6-0), Neema Khossravani (6-2, 6-0) and Tniyan Karuppusamy (6-2, 6-1) all won in singles. The doubles team of Jonah Fine and Nikhil Nain won 6-2, 6-3 over KP’s Luke Hinton and Brody Rosen . In second doubles, Jacob Weiner and Josh Weiner won 7-5, 6-3 over Connor Coleman and Alex Harrop.
Norwood 3, Norton 2
NORTON — Norton took two matches, both in singles as Maddie Sutro and Olivia McConnell won as the No. 1 and No. 2 singles (respectively), winning 6-0, 6-0.
Bishop Feehan 5, Archbishop Williams 0
BRAINTREE — Megan McCusker (6-0, 6-0), Sophia Comey (6-0, 6-0) and Katy Cabral (6-2, 6-3) all won in singles for the Shamrocks. In doubles, the No. 1 team of Emily Gallucci and Libby Cook won 6-0, 6-1 and the No. 2 doubles team of Molly Sullivan and Taylor Demond won 6-0, 6-0.