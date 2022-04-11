NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Foxboro High boys tennis team swept all three singles matches to post a 3-2 win over North Attleboro High Monday afternoon.
Garrett Spillane (6-2, 7-5 over Will Folan), Bo Canfield (6-2, 3-6, 6-3 over Brody Carter) and Raj Jetty (7-6 [7-0], 6-2 over Darren Liang) posted the winning matches for the Warriors
North Attleboro took its wins in doubles, with Griffin Rodden and Arnav Raghuvanshi sweeping 6-2, 6-1 over Foxboro’s Ryan Fassella and Visruth Chavalam at first doubles. In second doubles, Caleb Cheney and Aashman Gupta beat Foxboro’s Luca Meyer and Justin Kandula 7-5, 6-4.
North Attleboro (1-2) returns on Tuesday, playing Franklin on the road at 3:45 p.m. Foxboro (3-1) will play on Wednesday against Attleboro, starting from the road at 3:45 p.m.
Attleboro 4, Milford 1
MILFORD — Attleboro’s No. 1 Ethan Johnson (6-1, 6-0) and No. 3 Arvou Sodhani (7-6, 6-1) each won in singles. The Bombardiers’ doubles team of Tyler Rocchio and Kyle Nuendorff won 6-1, 6-1 in the first doubles match and Malachi Jefferson and Connor Coleman won in the second doubles match 6-2, 6-1.
Attleboro (2-2) returns to action on Wednesday, hosting Foxboro at 3:45 p.m.
Mansfield 5, King Philip 0
MANSFIELD — The unbeaten Hornets swept the Warriors, taking all matches in two sets
Neema Khosravani blanked KP’s Brady Jannell 6-0, 6-0 in No. 1 singles. In the No. 2 match, Kailash Elumalai beat Jon Cohen 6-0, 6-1 and in the No. 2 match Iniyan Karruppusany beat Jackson Hom 6-3, 6-0.
In doubles No. 1 team Bensen Delaney and Jonah Fine (6-2, 6-1) and No. 2 Nikhil Nain and Jesse Colchamiro 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (7-4) won for Mansfield.
Mansfield (4-0) will play at home against Soughton on Wednesday at 3:45 p.m. King Philip (2-2) hosts Sharon Wednesday at 3:45 p.m.
Bishop Feehan 3, Austin Prep 2
ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan pulled out its first win of the season in exciting fashion.
Feehan took its No. 3 singles match and won both doubles matches to prevail.
The Shamrocks dropped their first singles match 3-6, 5-7 and lost their second singles match in three sets.
Bishop Feehan (1-0) travels to Arlington Catholic Wednesday.
D-R 5, Wareham 0
NORTH DIGHTON — Dighton-Rehoboth didn’t drop a match against Wareham in a big win.
David Anghinetti (6-0, 6-2), Nate Conti (6-4, 6-1) and Alex Verma (6-0, 6-1) each won their singles matches.
In doubles, D-R’s tandem of Nick Antonio and Luke Taylor won 6-0, 6-1 and the team of Mitchel Bushell and Spencer Jones didn’t surrender a point at 6-0, 6-0.
D-R (1-1) will visit Somerset Berkley on Tuesday.
Somerset Berkley 5, Seekonk 0
SOMERSET — The Warriors were shut out in its South Coast Conference setback.
The highlight match of the day came at No. 3 singles where Somerset Berkeley’s Zach Costa bested Seekonk’s Rowan Jordan in a 6-1, 7-6 (7-2) match. Seekonk (1-2) will play at Joseph Case on Tuesday.
GIRLS Foxboro 3, North Attleboro 2
FOXBORO — Foxboro’s second doubles team of Ashlyn Cziria and Teresa Fan won in three sets to lift the Warriors.
North Attleboro’s Krithika Mood won 6-4, 6-4 as the only win in singles for the Rocketeers. Ahena Li (6-0, 6-0) and Hauley Kornbluth (6-1, 6-2) won for Foxboro in singles.
The first doubles team of Abigail Costa and Juliana Preston won for North Attleboro, winning 6-3, 6-4 over Foxboro’s No. 1’s.
North Attleboro’s (2-1) hosts Frankin on Wednesday while Foxboro (4-0) will play host Attleboro Wednesday.
Attleboro 5, Milford 0
ATTLEBORO — Attleboro earned a clean sweep at home over Milford.
Ella Lynch-Bartek (6-1, 6-1), Maddie Fuscaldo (6-1, 6-4) and Zoe Stanley (6-4, 6-2) swept the singles in order while Tina Lam and Sharala Yusuf won in the No. 1 doubles match 6-1, 6-0. In the No. 2 doubles game Kyra Johnson and Presley Biller won 7-6 (9-7), 6-2.
Attleboro (1-3) returns to the courts Wednesday, going to Foxboro for a 3:45 p.m. start.
King Philip 5, Mansfield 0
WRENTHAM — King Philip didn’t drop a match against Mansfield, completing the shutout with a third set tie-breaker in the second doubles.
The No. 2 doubles team of Priya Patel and Caroline Freese beat Jillian Hanley and Savannah Carey in a 6-1, 4-6 11-9 score. The third set saw the match go to a tie-breaker with KP winning it 9-7.
KP’s No. 1 doubles team of Lauren Casper and Resha Ajoy won handily at 6-4, 6-2. In singles Ahunna James (6-0, 6-0), Shea Mellman (6-1, 6-4) and Sammie Taylor (6-1, 6-2) all won for King Philip.
Mansfield (1-3) plays next at Stoughton at 3:45 p.m. King Philip (2-1) will play on Wednesday at Sharon at 3:45 p.m.
Wareham 5, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
WAREHAM — Dighton-Rehoboth was blanked on the road by Wareham.
The D-R girls had their closest match at No. 3 singles with Samantha Malloy falling to Giuliana L’Homme 5-7, 3-6. No match went more than two sets.
Dighton-Rehoboth (0-2) will play Somerset Berkley on Tuesday at home.
Seekonk 3, Somerset Berkley 2
SEEKONK — Seekonk picked up its first home win as Maddie Fitzgerald, Franchesca Pais, Brooke Meyer and Sam Semelo all had a hand in the winning decisions for the Warriors. Seekonk (3-1) visits Bourne Thursday.