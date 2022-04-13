ATTLEBORO — The Foxboro Hgh boys tennis team swept its singles matches against Attleboro High en route to a 4-1 Hockomock League win for the Warriors on Wednesday.
Foxboro’s Bo Canfield fired a 6-0, 6-0 shutout at No. 2 singles while the Warriors’ doubles team of Nate Cote and Luca Meyer prevailed, 6-4, 7-5.
The Bombardiers’ lone win came from the doubles team of Tyler Rocchio and Kyle Neuendorff won 6-4, 6-1 for the lone Bombardiers win.
Attleboro (1-4, 1-4) next plays on April 25, hosting Taunton. Foxboro (4-1, 4-1) plays the same day against Sharon.
Sharon 5, King Philip 0
WRENTHAM — King Philip dropped all its matches against Sharon.
The No. 1 doubles team of Diego Nieto and Noah Ihley battled the closest to a win, falling 3-6, 2-6 to Sharon’s No. 1’s. KP (2-3, 2-3) plays next Monday at Milford.
Mansfield 5, Stoughton 0
MANSFIELD — Mansfield’s Neema Khosravani (6-1, 6-0), Kailash Elumalai (6-1, 6-0) and Iniyan Karuppusany (6-3, 6-0) all won in singles. In doubles, Benson Delaney and Jonah Fine won 6-1, 6-0 and Nikhil Nain and Pratham Tallam won 6-2, 6-2.
Mansfield (5-0, 5-0) returns to the courts Friday at Franklin.
Dover-Sherborn 5, Norton 0
NORTON — The Lancers’ No. 1 singles player Jack Rilli played the closest match across two sets, falling 2-6, 2-6. Norton (0-3) plays next Wednesday, at Medway.
Bishop Feehan 5, Arlington Catholic 0
ATTLEBORO — Neither Shamrock doubles tandems surrendered a set point, winning in two sets. In total, Feehan allowed four points against them as Ishaan Siwach (6-2, 6-0), Christian Strachera (6-1, 6-1) and Anthony Kurtzer (6-0, 6-0) rolled in singles. Feehan (2-0) returns to action next Wednesday, hosting St. Mary’s of Lynn.
GIRLS Foxboro 4, Attleboro 1
FOXBORO — The Warriors’ singles group of Athena Li (6-0, 6-0), Hailey Kornbluth (6-0, 6-1) and Analise Jia (6-0, 6-3) each won in two sets. Attleboro’s No. 2 doubles team of Presley Biller and Allison Rebelo won 6-4, 6-4. Abigail Costa and Juliana Preston won 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1 doubles. Attleboro (1-4, 1-4) returns on Monday at Taunton. Foxboro (5-0, 5-0) plays the same day at Sharon.
Sharon 5, King Philip 0
SHARON — King Philip’s No. 2 doubles team of Carline Freese and Priya Riar fell 5-7, 6-3, 1-6 in the only match that went three sets.In singles, KP had Ahunna James (6-7 (5-7), 4-6) and Shea Mellman (6-7 (3-7), 4-6) both fall in two sets. King Philip (2-2, 2-2) plays Thursday, hosting Stoughton.
Mansfield 3, Stoughton 2
STOUGHTON — In singles, Mansfield had wins from Adwaitha Sameer (6-0, 6-0) and Caroline Guravage (6-1, 6-0). In doubles the No. 2 team of Jillian Hanley and Savannah Carey won 6-0, 6-0. Mansfield (2-3, 2-3) will play Friday, hosting Franklin.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Somerset Berkley 2
NORTH DIGHTON — Dighton-Rehoboth picked up its first win of the season. In singles, Sam Malloy won a two-set match 6-1, 7-5 and Lexie Menezes won 6-4, 6-4. The No. 2 doubles team of Joshlyn Ramos and Marielle Lobban won in three sets, winning 7-6, 3-6, 6-2 as the deciding match of the day.
D-R (1-2) hosts Bourne on Tuesday.
Dover-Sherborn 4, Norton 1
DOVER — The No. 2 singles match went to the Lancers’ Olivia McConnell, winning 4-6, 6-2, 6-3. Norton (2-1) will travel to Millis on Monday.
Bishop Feehan 5, Bishop Stang 0
NEW BEFORD — In No. 2 doubles, Bishop Feehan’sMegan Atwood and Ellie Ruel went three sets, but pulled out a win at 4-6, 6-1, 6-3.
In singles, No. 1 Megan McCusker also went three sets to pull out a win, battling hard in a 6-7 (7-4), 6-2, 12-10 (tiebreak) match win.
Feehan (2-0) returns to the courts on Monday, April 25, hosting Cardinal Spellman.