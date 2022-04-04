WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High boys tennis team won both of its doubles matches but dropped all three singles pairings to fall to Foxboro High 3-2 on Monday
Foxboro’s Garret Spillam, Bo Ganfield and Raj Jetty swept the singles over Brady Janell, Jonathan Conen and Jackson Hom, each respectively facing one another.
In doubles, KP’s Diego Nieto and Connor Sachlebew took down Foxboro’s Ryan Fossella and Justin Kandula (5-7, 6-0, 6-2). The KP tandem of Adam Gousie and Noah Ihley beat Greg Simone and Luca Meyer (6-2, 6-4) in the second doubles match.
Oliver Ames 3, Attleboro 2
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers dropped all three singles matches while taking the doubles games in the season opener.
Tyler Rocchio and Kyle Nevendorf won 6-3, 6-4 for the No. 1 doubles win and Malachi Jefferson and Alex Suarez won 6-1, 6-2 in the No. 2 doubles pairing.
Ethan Johnson, Evan Sousa and Matt Zorfos each dropped singles matches, with Johnson being the only one to go to a third set (6-4, 1-6, 0-6).
Mansfield 5, North Attleboro 0
MANSFIELD — The Hornets swept the Rockeers at Memorial Park.
Jonah Fine and Benson Delaney defeated Griffin Redden and Arnav Reghuvanshi in doubles 6-0, 6-0. In the second doubles pairing Jesse Colchamiro and Nikhil Nain beat Caleb Cheney and Aashman Gupta 6-2. 6-2.
In singles Mansfield’s Neema Khosravani beat Will Folan (6-0, 6-3), Kaibsh Elumelai beat Brady Carter (6-1, 7-5) and Iniyan Karruppsami beat Darren Liang (6-2, 6-1).
.
GIRLS Oliver Ames 3, Attleboro 2
EASTON — The Bombardiers picked up one win in singles and one win in doubles, falling to a tough Oliver Ames team.
The Bombardiers had a singles win from Maddie Fuscaldo, winning in three sets 6-3, 6-7, 6-3. In doubles, the team of Tina Lam and Saharla Yusuf won in three sets as well, winning 7-4, 4-6, 7-6.
“Didn’t go our way, but we had gutsy three set wins from Maddie Fuscaldo and the doubles team of Tina Lam and Saharla Yusuf. Close match. Lots of tie breakers,” Attleboro head coach Bill Reilly said.
Foxboro 3, King Philip 2
FOXBORO — King Philip 2, droppped the deciding first doubles match after a three-hour back-and-forth to find a winner.
The game between Foxboro’s Abigail Costa and Juliana Preston prevailed in a 7-5, 406, 7-5 win over KP’s Palina Yakimovic and Resha Ajoy in a match that spanned “over three hours” said KP head coach Bob Goldberg.
King Philip won its other doubles match 6-4, 6-3. Emily Stow and Sydney Lebou of Foxboro battled King Philip’s Caroline Freese and Lauren Casper.
In singles, Foxboro’s No. 1 Athena Li defeated Ahunna James (6-0, 6-0) and its No. 2 Hailey Kornbluth also defeated Shea Mellman (6-0, 6-0). King Philip’s No. 3 Sammie Taylor topped Mikayla Beck in a 6-2, 6-2 win for KP’s only singles win.