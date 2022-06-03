WRENTHAM — The No. 31-seeded King Philip Regional High boys tennis team shut out No. 34 Chicopee 5-0 in the preliminary round of the MIAA Div. 2 state boys tennis tournament on Friday.
A clean sweep from King Philip’s singles in Brady Jannell (6-1, 6-2), Jonathan Cohen (6-1, 6-0) and Jackson Hom (6-0, 6-0) set the tone for the Warriors cruising.
In doubles, King Phili’s top team of Diego Nieto and Noah Ihley won in a clean sheet of 6-0, 6-0 and the second team of Adam Gousie and Adrjun Kollu won 6-1, 6-0.
It was a solid team win today,” King Philip head coach Matt Barker said. “The scores, they’re hard to translate as team’s match up. The final result does not reflect how well Chicopee competed today. They played tough on every court. ... Overall, games across all five courts, we were consistent.”
Barker is pleased by the steady improvement of his team through the season.
“Over the season our boys have certainly developed and improved their games and today was indicative of results that prove the hard work they’ve put in has paid off,” Barker said. “It’s an honor to be in the state tournament, to be considered for it and to earn that spot. It’s more of an honor to get a result like this, to move on to the next round.”
King Philip advances out of preliminaries to take on No. 2 Westboro Monday at 4 p.m. at Westboro High.
“It was a great result for us today, but we realize we’re going to be up against some very difficult competition in the next round,” Barker said. “Westboro is tough. It’s going to be a very tough match up for anybody and we’ll definitely have our work cut out for us. We need to be willing to step up our game in all aspects.”
GIRLS Norton 3, Auburn 2
NORTON — The Lancers earned the preliminary-round win over No. 34 Auburn.
Norton took two in singles, getting a 6-0, 6-0 win at the top spot from Maddie Sutro. At the second singles spot Olivia McConnell earned a 6-1, 6-0 win, beating Jasmyn Gates of Auburn.
In doubles, the top team of Devan Seidal and Jill Arduino won 7-6 (7-5), 7-5 to seal the deal as the third match win of the day for Norton.
Norton visits No. 2 Weston in the first round of Division 3 Sunday at Weston High at 4 p.m.