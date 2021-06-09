NORTH ATTLEBORO — Jon Cohen and Jackson Hom won their respective No. 2 and 3 singles matches in straight set shutouts as the King Philip Regional High boys’ tennis team notched its sixth straight victory with a 5-0 verdict over Taunton High Wednesday in a Hockomock League match.
Brady Jannell overcame a one set deficit at No. 1 singles to win a pro set third set tiebreaker 10-7 for the Warriors.
The King Philip girls (13-0) scored a 4-1 victory over the Tigers as Katarina Schneider and Mia Valencia lost just two and three games respectively in winning at No. 2 and 3 singles.
- The Bishop Feehan boys (7-2) fell 3-2 to Dartmouth in a non-league match. Christian Stachera lost just two games in winning his No. 3 singles match for the Shamrocks. Bishop Feehan next meets Cardinal Spellman Friday in a Catholic Central League Cup match.
- The Shamrock girls (8-2) downed Archbishop Williams 5-0 in a CCL match. Sophia Comey took a straight set shutout win at No. 1 singles, while both doubles teams also did not lose a game. The Shamrocks visit Bishop Stang Friday for a CCL Cup match.
- Sam Gallagher won a pair of 6-2 sets at No. 2 singles for the lone point taken by the North Attleboro boys (9-4) in a 4-1 Hockomock League loss to Sharon.
Dartmouth boys 3, Bishop Feehan 2: Justin Kearney (D) def. Ishaan Siwach 6-4, 6-2; Dylan Marshall (D) def. Arnav Sawant 6-2, 6-3; Christian Stachera (BF) df. Luke Bloom 6-1, 6-1; Logan Gallagher-James Mallen (BF) def. Jon Pond-Sahras Rashot 6-4, 6-4; Charlie Casimin-Leo Long (D) def. Aidan Armas-Atnhon Kurtzer 6-4, 2-6, 6-4.
Bishop Feehan girls 5, Archbishop Williams 0: Sophia Comey (BF) def. Silvia Montello 6-1, 6-0; Katy Cabral (BF) def. Eric Duffin 6-2, 6-0; Emily Wright (BF) def. Maria Geary 8-0; Libby Cook-Emily Gallucci (BF) def. Ariaan Moore-Lexi Concella 6-0, 6-0; Grace Borden-0bella Whebe (BF) def. Maria Arcieri-Stela Murphy 6-0, 6-0.
King Philip boys 5, Taunton 0: Brady Jannell (KP) def. Mike Kimmer 6-7 (5), 6-3, 10-7; Jon Cohen (KP) def. Tom Ambrose 6-0, 6-0; Jackson Hom (KP) def. Evan Correia 6-0, 6-0; Connor Sachleben-Diego Nieto (KP) def. Andrew Letourneau-Derek Dusseau 6-2, 6-0; Adam Gousie-Noah Ihley (KP) def. Sam Farrar-Nolan Langley 6-0, 6-0.
King Philip girls 4, Taunton 1: Katarina Schneider (KP) def. Jocelyn Pagliuca 6-1, 6-1; Mia Valencia (KP) def. Kayla Parrett 6-1, 6-2; Sammie Tay;lor (KP) def. Cayeesha Charles-Mark 6-2, 7-5; Ahunna James-Shea Mellman (KP) def. Brooke Belle-Sam Parrett 6-0, 6-3; Morgan Smith-Courtney Martin (T) def. Resha Ajoy-Amanda Vanroon 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.
Sharon boys 4, North Attleboro 1: Mehul Bhaccaryya (S) def. Jonah Manso 6-1, 6-0; Sam Gallagher (NA) def. Reumon Bhaccaryya 6-2, 6-2; Max Chen (S) def. Will Folan 6-0, 6-0; Matt Lally-Ricvik Neti (S) def. Connor Willis-Sayf Siddiq 6-1, 6-0; Mitch Weiss-Alex Budovalcuv (S) def. Brody Carter-Nitesh Saravanan 6-1, 6-2.
Dighton-Rehoboth girls 4, Case 1: Megan Reilly (DR) def. Karissa Felizborto 6-0, 6-0; Ellie Correia (DR) def. Madison Raymondo 6-0, 6-1; Lexie Menezes (DR) def. Mikayla Nadeau 6-2, 6-2; Skylar Botelho-Taylor Jones (DR) def. Eva Michaels-Emily Graham 6-0, 6-0; Emma Heilburn-Jayne Surrell (C) def. Samantha Malloy-Riley Deschenes 1-6, 3-6, default.
Somerset Berkley boys 4, Seekonk 1: Joe Ramos (SB) def. Abhl Patel 6-1, 6-1; Tyler Barros (SB) def. Jackson Kinney 6-3, 6-4; Will Bromwell (SB) def. Cam McClintock 6-3, default; Noah Castino-Brady Santoro (S) def. Tom Rose-Owen Camlesi 6-2, 6-3; Matt Camlesi-Zach Costa (SB) def. Rowan Jordan-Robert Riccitelli 6-2, 6-1.
Dover-Sherborn girls 3, Norton 2: Maddie Sutro (N) def. Claire Coffey 6-3, 6-3; Olivia McConnell (N) def. Quinn Coppin 6-3, 6-4; Jalai Keel (DS) def. Grace Binedar 6-0, 6-1; Piper Evans-Cathleen Whittle (DS) def. Tanya Shah-Liz Waddington 6-0, 6-0; Abby Atwood-Suzie Lafleur (DS) def. Sarah Richardson-Allison Sheedy 6-0, 6-0.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.