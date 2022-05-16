WRENTHAM -- King Philip's Jon Chen (6-1, 6-0) and Connor Sachleben (6-1, 6-1) both won in singles as the Warriors downed Milford High 4-1 on Monday.
In doubles, Adam Gousie and Leo Mannin won 6-3, 6-3 while Arjun Kullo and Ashirth Epure won 6-4, 6-2.
Attleboro 4, Taunton 1
TAUNTON -- The Bombardiers got two wins in singles and two in doubles. In doubles, the top team Arnav Sodhami and Evan Sousa won 6-7, 7-6, 6-4. The second team of Brady Rosen and Connor Coleman won 6-2, 6-1. IN singles, Ethan Johnson won in three sets at 1-6, 7-5, 6-2. IN the third singles spot, Tyler Rocchio also won in three sets, winning 6-1, 2-6, 6-1.
North Attleboro 3, Canton 1
NORTH ATTLEBORO -- North Attleboro took two doubles and one singles match to beat Canton.
Darren Liang (6-3, 6-3) won the lone match in singles for the Rocketeers. Griffin Rodden and Quinn DiFiore (6-2, 6-3) won in the top doubled spot and Arnav Raguvanshi and Caleb Cheney (7-5, 6-2) won in the second doubles spot.
Franklin 3, Mansfield 2
MANSFIELD -- Mansfield took two wins in singles in a tough loss to the Panthers with the third set of the first singles match playing the decider.
Kailash Elumalai lost in teh first singles spot 4-6, 7-6, 2-6. Neema Khossravani (6-1, 6-2) and Iniyan Karuppusamy (6-0, 6-1) both won in singles for Mansfield.
Somerset Berkley 4, Seekonk 1
SEEKONK -- Seekonk's second doubles team of Nate Mello and Nathaniel Pollock earned the only win for Seekonk, winning 6-4, 6-2 in its loss to Somerset Berkley.
Dedham 3, Norton 2
NORTON -- Sam Tavassoli (6-0, 6-2) won in the third singles spot for the Lancers. Andrew Soares and Adam Wynee (6-1, 6-0) won in the second doubles spot.
Dighton-Rehoboth @ Bishop Feehan, 3:30
ATTLEBORO -- The Shamrocks' singles trio of Ishaan Siwach (6-1, 6-), Christian Stachera (6-1, 6-0) and Anthony Kurtzer (6-2, 6-0) all won. In doubles, both matches went to three sets as Feehan's Logan Gallagher and James Mallon beat D-R's Nicholas Antonio and Luke Taylor by a 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 final. Feehan's second team of Aakash Despande and Nakul Bhatia beat D-R's Spencer Jones and Mitchell Bushell 4-6, 6-4, 10-3.
GIRLS
King Philip 5, Milford 0
MILFORD -- King Philip's Ahunna James (6-0, 6-0), Shea Mellman (6-2, 6-2) and Sammie Taylor (6-0, 6-0) all won handily in singles. Resha Ajoy and Lauren Casper (6-3, 6-0) won in the top doubles spot. The second doubles team for King Philip won 6-1, 6-1.
Norton 4, Dedham 1
DEDHAM -- Maddie Sutro and Olivia McConnell both won 6-0, 6-0 at the top two singles spots for the Lancers. In doubles, the first team of Devan Seidel and Jill Arduino won (6-1, 5-7, 6-1) and the second team of Sara Richardson and Amanda Quinn won (6-1, 6-3).
Bishop Feehan 5, Bishop Fenwick 0
PEABODY -- Bishop Feehan's Meg McCusker (8-2, 8-0), Sophia Comey (8-1, 8-1) and Katy Cabral (8-3, 8-2) all won in singles. In doubles, Emily Galucci and Libby Cook (8-5, 8-2) swept while Ellie Ruel and Megan Atwood (8-2, 8-0) also won in two frames.