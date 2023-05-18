WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High boys tennis team won twice in singles and once in doubles to get past North Attleboro High 3-2 on Thursday.

The Warriors won at No. 2 singles with Arjun Kollu’s 6-1, 6-0 win over Darrein Liang. At third singles, KP’s Luke Bailer beat Quinn DiFiore in a 6-4, 6-3 battle.