WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High boys tennis team won twice in singles and once in doubles to get past North Attleboro High 3-2 on Thursday.
The Warriors won at No. 2 singles with Arjun Kollu’s 6-1, 6-0 win over Darrein Liang. At third singles, KP’s Luke Bailer beat Quinn DiFiore in a 6-4, 6-3 battle.
The No. 1 singles match went to North Attleboro’s Brody Carter, who beat Jackson Hom 6-3, 6-3.
North’s Carson Dameron and Brady Gaulin battled KP’s Noah Ihley and Berent Schneider at No. 1 doubles, reaching a third set. Dameron and Gaulin won the first set 6-1 before Ihley and Schneider won the second 7-5. The third set went to the Dameron-Gaulin tandem in a 6-1 score.
At second doubles, KP’s Leo Manning and Logan Riley also prevailed in three sets, beating North’s Arnav Raghuvanshi and Aaryan Anjna. Manning and Riley own the opening set 6-4 before North answered with a 6-4 set win. In the third set KP took a 6-2 win to take the match.
Attleboro 4, Franklin 1
FRANKLIN — The Bombardiers swept all singles matches as Kyle Neuendorf won 6-3, 1-6, 6-3 at No. 1 singles. Tyler Rocchio worked in two sets at second singles, winning 6-3, 6-3, and at third singles, Shashank Shirdhar battled to a tiebreak win at 6-3, 7-6 (7-5).
In doubles, Attleboro’s Luke Hinton and Brady Rosen won 6-3, 6-0.
Saint John’s 5, Bishop Feehan 0
ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan lost all of its matches in two sets to Saint John’s.
The Shamrocks’ Aakash Deshpande lost 6-3, 7-5 in second singles and a 7-6 (7-2), 6-1 loss at No. 1 doubles from Christian Stachera and James Mallon.
GIRLS North Attleboro 3, King Philip 2
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers swept all three singles matches while the Warriors took both doubles matches in North Attleboro’s win.
North’s Lauren Hunt overcame KP’s Ahunna James 6-4, 6-1 at first singles. In second singles, KP’s Shea Mellman battled North’s Megan Atwood, but Atwood won 6-4, 7-5, 6-3 in their marathon that went over three hours to decide the match.
Grace Noreck won for North Attleboro at third singles, 6-0, 6-1 over Caroline Freese.
King Philip’s first doubles team of Carlie Burns and Priya Riar won 6-4, 6-2 over Liz Silva and Audrey Noreck. KP’s Lauren Casper and Jaelyn Dang needed a tiebreak in the second set to keep a rally attempt alive against North’s Grsace Manning and Jayla Stone, winning the second set 7-5 (7-3) after losing the first 6-1. In the decisive third set, Casper and Dang won 6-3.
Mansfield 3, Stoughton 2
STOUGHTON — Mansfield won once in singles and twice in doubles on its road win.
Caroline Guravage won in two sets, 6-2, 6-1. At first doubles, Mansfield’s team of Jillian Hanley and Savannah Carey won 6-1, 6-3, and Mansfield’s No. 2 doubles team of Rachel Goldman and Anushka Srivastava took a 6-4, 6-0 win.