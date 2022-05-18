ATTLEBORO — The King Philip Regional High boys tennis team clawed past Attleboro High in a 3-2 final on Wednesday afternoon.
KP got two wins in singles, with Jonathan Cohen winning 6-1, 6-3 over Ethan Johnson of Attleboro. Jackson Hom won in the third singles spot for the Warriors, beating Arnav Sodhani 6-1, 6-2.
King Philip’s second doubles tandem of Leo Manning and Arjun Kullo earned a win over AHS’ Matt Lortos and Alex Harrop, winning 6-1, 6-2.
Kyle Neuendorf earned the lone singles win for the Bombardiers, winning 6-3, 6-2 over Brady Jannell.
In doubles Attleboro’s Tyler Rocchio and Evan Sousa defeated Connor Sachlebern and Noah Ihley by a 7-6, 6-3 score.
North Attleboro 3, Stoughton 2
STOUGHTON — North Attleboro earned two match wins in singles and one in doubles in its win over Stoughton.
Will Folan (6-0, 6-2) and Brody Carter (6-1, 6-0) took the wins in singles. In doubles, the top team of Griffin Rodden and Quinn DiFiore (6-4, 4-6, 6-1) earned the win.
Fairhaven 4, Seekonk 1
SEEKONK — Seekonk took one win in doubles in its loss to Fairhaven.
Seekonk’s doubles team of Sidney Brierly and Jhett Mason, in the second slot, blanked Fairhaven 6-0, 6-0 in two sets.
Bishop Feehan 5, St. Mary’s of Lynn 0
ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan blanked St. Mary’s of Lynn in the Catholic Central League semifinals.
Ishaan Siwach (6-1, 6-2), Christian Stachera (6-0, 6-1) and Anthony Kurtzer (6-1, 6-2) all earned wins in singles.
In doubles, both teams didn’t surrender a point in clean two-set wins. Logan Gallagher and James Mallon played in the top spot while Jackson Barlett and Aakash Despande played in the second. Both won 6-0, 6-0.
GIRLS King Philip 5, Attleboro 0
WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional girls tennis team snapped Attleboro High’s five-game winning streak on Wednesday, winning 5-0.
KP earned wins in singles all in two sets, with Ahunna James (6-4, 6-1), Shea Mellman (6-0, 6-0) and Caroline Freese (6-1, 6-3) beating Madison Fuscaldo, Bree Paulette and Alyssa Furtado in respective order.
In doubles, the Warriors’ top team of Resha Ajoy and Lauren Casper won in three sets at 6-4, 4-6, 6-0 over Attleboro’s Krya Johnson and Presley Biller.
KP’s second team of Priya Riar and Carlie Burns won 6-2, 6-2.