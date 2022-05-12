WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High boys tennis team dug itself an early hole, dropping the first two singles matches, but rallied for a 3-2 victory over North Attleboro High on Thursday.
The Rocketeers took a 2-0 lead when Will Folan defeated Brady Jannell, 6-0, 6-1 in first singles and Brody Carter topped Jonathan Cohen, 6-2, 6-0 in second singles, but KP’s Jackson Hom salvaged a point at third singles by taking down Darren Liang, 6-3, 6-2.
The Warriors tied the match by winning the first-doubles match, as Noah Ihley teamed with Connor Sachleben to defeat North’s Arnav Raghovarshi and Quinn DiFiore, 6-2, 6-3, and KP completed its comeback with a thrilling victory in second doubles, as the Warriors’ Adam Gousie and Aajun Kullo defeated Calem Cheney and Ashnan Gupta, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2.
King Philip hosts Milford on Monday, while North Attleboro will host Canton.
Fairhaven 5, Seekonk 0
FAIRHAVEN — The Warriors ran into a buzz saw with all four played matches decided in straight-set decisions.
Seekonk’s Abhi Patel lost in first singles, 6-3, 6-1, Alex Hardbro dropped the second-singles match, 6-1, 6-0, and the Warriors were forced to forfeit the third singles match.
In first doubles, Jhett Mason and Ben Swanson dropped a 6-0, 6-1 decision, while Sidney Brierly and Aaron Chen fell in second doubles, 6-0, 6-1.
Seekonk fell to 1-9.
Apponequet 5, D-R 0
The Falcons’ David Anghinetti, Alex Verma and David Martel were swept in their singles matches. D-R’s first doubles team of Nick Antonio and Luke Taylor lost 6-4, 4-6, 2-6, while Mitchell Bushell and Spencer Jones dropped a 6-3,6-7 (11-8 tie breaker), 8-10 (super tie breaker) at second doubles.
D-R (5-7, 5-6 SCC) visits Bishop Feehan on Monday
GIRLS King Philip 3, North Attleboro 2
Host North Attleboro’s first and second singles players gave the Rocketeers an early 2-0 lead, but King Philip rallied in third singles and doubles to earn the Hockomock League victory.
North’s Lauren Hunt defeated Ahunna James, 6-2, 6-1 in first singles and Grace Noreck defeated KP’s Shea Mellman in second singles, 6-2, 6-2, but the Warriors’ Sammie Taylor took down North’s Lauren Consentino, 6-2, 6-1 in third singles.
Resha Ajoy and Caroline Freese blanked North’s top doubles team — Teresa Fan and Ashlyn Cziria, 6-0, 6-0, and KP completed the rally when Carlie Burns teamed with Priya Riar in second doubles to defeat North’s Julia Curran and Amira Farid, 6-2, 6-0.
King Philip visits Milford on Monday, while North Attleboro travels to Canton the same day.
D-R 3, Apponequet 2
The Falcons’ second doubles team of Neely Deschenes and Joshalyn Ramos rallied from a set down to win the next two sets, breaking a tie and sending host Dighton-Rehoboth to the South Coast Conference victory.
After Ellie Correia and Taylor Jones lost their first and second singles matches, respectively, Lexice Menzes got D-R on the board with a 6-1, 6-0 victory over Liz Ashley in third singles.
The first doubles team of Samantha Malloy and Marina DePalo got the Falcons even in the match with a 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) victory, setting up the thrilling finish in second doubles, in which Apponequet won the first set, 6-4, before Deschenes and Ramos rallied to win the next two sets, 7-5, 6-4.
Bishop Feehan 5, Arlington Catholic 0
The Shamrocks (8-1) did not drop a single game in any matchup.
Megan McCusker won in first singles, 6-0, 6-0 and Sophia Comey won in similar fashion in second singles. Katy Cabral completed the sweep with a 6-0, 6-0 win in third singles.
Emily Gallucci and Libby Cook teamed up to win, 6-0, 6-0 in first doubles, and Ellie Ruel and Tiana Long completed the whitewashing with a double-zero defeat of Mia Polston and Shayla Polston.