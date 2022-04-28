WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High boys tennis team took all but one match in its tilt against Attleboro High on Thursday afternoon, winning 4-1.
Brady Jannell beat Kyle Neuendorf of Attleboro, winning 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 at the No. 1 singles spot. KP’s Jon Cohen (6-1, 6-1) and Jackson Hom (6-2, 6-4) also won in singles.
In doubles, KP’s Diego Nieto and Noah Ihley beat Attleboro’s Tyler Rocchio and Evan Sousa at the No. 1 spot in a 7-6, 6-4 final.
Attleboro’s lone win came in No. 2 doubles, with Luke Hinton and Brady Rosen winning 6-2, 6-3.
Mansfield 5, Taunton 0
TAUNTON — Mansfield’s Neema Khosravani (6-1, 6-1), Kailash Elumalai (6-2, 6-0) and Benson Delaney (6-0, 6-0) made quick work in singles. In doubles, Jacob Weiner and James Kennedy won in two sets at 6-4, 6-3 while Pratham Tallam and Jesse Colchamiro won 4-6, 7-5, 10-5.
North Attleboro 5, Stoughton 0
NORTH ATTLEBORO — Will Folan (6-2, 6-0), Brody Carter (6-3, 7-5) and Darren Liang (6-7, 6-4, 7-5) all won in singles for the Rocketeers. In doubles, the No. 1 team of Griffin Rodden and Arnav Reghuvanski won 6-4, 6-3 while the No. 2 team of Quinn DiFore and Aaryan Anjna won 2-6, 6-4, 7-6
Bourne 4, Seekonk 1
BOURNE — Seekonk’s Abhi Patel took the lone match win for Seekonk, winning in two sets over Michael Carrara of Bourne 6-2, 6-2.
Somerset Berkley 3, Dighton-Rehoboth 2
DIGHTON — D-R won both doubles, with Nick Antonio and Luke Taylor winning 6-2, 6-0 as the top doubles team. The second doubles team of Mitchell Biushell and Spencer Jones won 6-3, 6-4.
GIRLS Attleboro 3, King Philip 2
ATTLEBORO — The Bombardiers knocked off the defending Hockomock League champions.
The Bombardiers had a singles win from Ella Bartek-Lynch, winning after Ahunna James retired. Attleboro secured the win with both doubles wins, with Saharla Yusuf and Tina Lam winning 6-1, 4-6, 6-4. AHS’ second doubles team of Allison Rebelo and Bree Paulette won 6-4, 6-3.
KP had singles wins with Shea Mellman (6-4. 6-3) and Caroline Freese (6-4, 2-6, 6-3).
North Attleboro 4, Stoughton 1STOUGHTON — North Attleboro took two singles matches and both doubles matches. Lauren Hunt (6-0, 6-1) and Grace Norcek (6-2, 6-3) won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles. The No. 1 doubles team of Lauren Consentino and Kyna Shah won 6-0, 6-3 while the No. 2 doubles group of Ashlyn Cziria and Han Li won 6-0, 6-1.
Bishop Feehan 5, St. Mary’s Lynn 0
ATTLEBORO — Bishop Feehan’s Megan McCusker, Sophia Comey, Katy Cabral and the doubles team of Megan Atwood and Ellie Ruel all won 6-0, 6-0. In No. 1 doubles, Emily Gallucci and Libby cook won 6-1, 6-0.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Somerset Berkley 2
SOMERSET — Dighton-Rehoboth’s Taylor Jones and Samantha Malloy won in singles while the No. 1 doubles team of Neely Deschenes and Leah Hughes also won.
Jones (6-1, 6-0) cruised while the doubles tandem of Deschenes and Hughes battled in two sets (6-4, 7-5). Malloy went three sets, winning 6-4, 4-6, 7-5.