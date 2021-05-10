WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High girls’ tennis team overcame deficits in three matches to rally for a 5-0 victory over Mansfield High Monday in a Hockomock League match.
Sammie Taylor won the third set of her No. 3 singles match in a 7-5 tiebreaker for King Philip while the Warriors’ No. 2 doubles team of Risha Ajoy and Amanda Vanroon overcame a one-set deficit, losing just two games over the final two sets of their match.
The Warriors’ No. 1 doubles team of Ahunna James and Shea Mellman lost its first three games, but gained a 7-2 tiebreaker win to take the first set.
Dheeraj Valluru lost one game at No. 2 singles and Benson Delaney lost two games at No. 3 singles as the Mansfield High boys (2-0) posted a 5-0 win over King Philip in a Hockomock League match. The Warriors and Hornets meet again Tuesday with the girls’ teams playing at Memorial Park in Mansfield, while the boys’ teams convene at King Philip.
- Logan Gallagher took a straight-sets shutout win at No. 3 singles while James Mallon and Ryan Young lost just one game at No. 1 doubles at the Bishop Feehan High boys (2-0) scored a 4-1 Catholic Central League win at Bishop Stang. The Shamrocks go on the road Friday to Lowell Catholic.
The Bishop Feehan girls (1-1) dropped a controversial 3-2 loss to Bishop Stang on their home courts. The Shamrocks’ No. 1 singles player Sophia Comey won the first set of her match, but the Spartan player then took a half-hour injury timeout before play resumed and won the next two sets.
- Matt Lotros lost just one game in his No. 3 singles match, while the No. 2 doubles team of Kyle Neuendorf and Tyler Rocchio took a shutout as the Attleboro boys took a 4-1 victory over Taunton in a Hockomock League match.
- Senior Rachel Rainey and junior Scharla Yusef won a marathon two-set match at No. 1 singles, taking the second set in a 7-5 tiebreaker to give the Attleboro girls (1-1) their decisive point in a 3-2 win over Taunton in a Hockomock League match. Both AHS teams have rematches with Taunton Tuesday.
- Jonah Manso notched a straight-sets shutout at No. 1 singles while Sam Gallagher dropped only one game at No. 2 singles as the North Attleboro boys (2-0) carved out a 5-0 win over Oliver Ames in a Hockomock League match.
- Charlotte Moynihan and Lauren Hunt were extended to three sets, but prevailed in their respective No. 1 and 3 singles matches as the Rocketeer girls (1-1) broke into the win column with a 4-1 decision over the Tigers. Both North teams meet OA again Tuesday.
- Sara Prag overcame a one-set deficit and lost just twice in the decisive third set of her No. 3 singles match to give Foxboro its margin of victory in a 3-2 Hockomock League win over Sharon. Athna Li and Pam Nelson dominated their respective No. 1 and 2 singles matches with straight-sets shutout wins.
Mansfield boys 5, King Philip 0: Kailash Elumvlai (M) def. Brady Jannell 6-2, 6-4; Dheeraj Valluru (M) def. Jon Cohen 6-0, 6-1; Benson Delaney (M) def. Jackson Horn 6-1, 6-1; Kai Schirmacher-Mikhail Lankipalle (M) def. Diego Nieto-Connor Schlaben 6-3, 6-0; Jonah Fine-Adam Elsner (M) def. Noah Ihley-Adam Gousie 6-2, 6-4.
King Philip girls 5, Mansfield 0: Katerina Schneider (KP) def. Burnham 6-0, 6-1; Mia Valencia (KP) def. Arianna Kosravani 6-3, 6-1; Sammie Taylor (KP) def. Kate Martin 6-3, 3-6, 7-6 (5); Ahunna James-Shea Mellman (KP) def. Sarah Harrington-Alexis O’Keefe 7-6 (2), 6-0; Risha Ajoy-Amanda Vanroon (KP) def. Caroline Guravauge-Ali McDevitt 4-6, 6-1, 6-1.
Bishop Feehan boys 4, Bishop Stang 1: Elijah Swift (BS) def. Arnav Sawant 6-3, 6-2; Ishaan Siwath (BF) def. Brendan Resendes 6-0, 6-3; Logan Gallagher (BF) def. Roland Baker 6-0, 6-0; Ryan Young-James Mallon (BF) def. Chris Pacheco-LLandon Costa 6-1, 6-0; Jackson Bartlett-Anthony Kurtzer (BF) def. Matt Caruzzi-Trevor Squire 6-1, 6-2.
Bishop Stang girls 3, Bishop Feehan 2: Lexy Wynn (BS) def. Sophia Comey 4-6, 6-1, 6-3; Emily Gallucci (BF) def. Amanda Murray 6-4, 6-0; Sarah Pothier (BS) def. Emily Wright 6-5 (5), 7-5, 7-5; Maeve Edger-Jenna Domagala (BS) def. Libby Cook-Anna Lamoriello 6-2, 3-6, 7-5; Grace Borden-Bella Wheebe (BF) def. Lily Manning-Holly Eyre 6-4, 6-3.
North Attleboro boys 5, Oliver Ames 0: Jonah Manso (NA) def. Kylash Ganesh 6-0, 6-0; Sam Gallagher (NA) def. Raphael Vache 6-0, 6-1; Will Folan (NA) def. Nick Westerby 6-3, 6-1; Connor Willis-Sayf Siddiq (NA) def. Alex Vasilou-Anthony Caisi 6-0, 6-0; Brody Carter-Niteesh Saravanan (NA) def. Tim Nguyen-Kiva Scaran 6-0, 6-1..
North Attleboro girls 4, Oliver Ames 1: Charlotte Moynihan (NA) def. Kate McCormick 6-4, 2-6, 6-1; Haley Strom (NA) def. Sarah Morly 6-2, 6-3; Lauren Hunt (NA) def. Meg Holmes 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; Lauren Cosentino-Kyna Sha (NA) def. Kate McLaughlin-Grace Howder 6-1, 6-3; Morgan Vasilou-Caroline Pepper (OA) def. Ashlyn Cziria-Julia Curran 6-0, 6-0: .
Foxboro girls 3, Sharon 2: Athna Li (F) def. Navya Shukla 6-0, 6-0; Pam Nelson (F) def. Hannah Faberman 6-0, 6-0; Sara Prag (F) def. Allie Aguilar 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; Anjali Jha-Julia Zevelinsky (S) def. Abby Costa-Maggie McAuliffe 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3); Tanvi Mittal-Sasha Fein (S) def. Makayla Peck-Grace Young 6-2, 6-0..
Attleboro boys 4, Taunton 1: Mike Kimmer (T) def. Ethan Johnson 5-7, 6-4, 11-9; Evan Sousa (A) def. Tom Ambrose 6-4, 7-5; Matt Lotros (A) def. Sam Ferra 6-1, 6-0; Alejandro Gimenez-Kevin Rebelo (A) def. Derrick Dusseault-Andrew Letourneau 6-3, 6-4; Kyle Neuendorf-Tyler Rocchio (A) def. Derek Rainey-Evan Correia 6-0, 6-0.
Attleboro girls 3, Taunton 2: Jocelyn Pagliuca (T) def. Ella Lynch-Bartek 6-3, 6-2; Lauren Anthony (A) def. Kayla Parrett 6-2, 6-3; Caydesha Charles-Marct (T) def. Lauren Alberto 6-2, 6-3; Rachel Rainey-Scharla Yusef (A) def. Brooke Bell-Sara Parrett 6-4, 7-6 (5); Emma Pion-Tina Lam (A) def. Morgan Smith-Riley Roderick 7-5, 6-2.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.