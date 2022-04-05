TAUNTON — King Philip Regional High’s Ahunna James, Shea Mellman and Sammie Taylor each won decisively in singles while both Warriors’ doubles teams needed three sets to decide a winner as the Warriors girls tennis team took a 5-0 sweep of Taunton High on Tuesday.
Lauren Casper and Resha Ajoy took down Taunton’s Morgan Smith and Sam Parrott in a 4-7, 6-5, 7-5 win. Caroline Freese and Carly Burns of KP beat Kelsey Brennan and Janelle Garcia in the second doubles match 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (9-7).
“We had to come from behind in each of the doubles matches to win,” KP head coach Bob Goldberg said. “Also, in third singles, we were down 3-2 in the first set and won that set. It was no contest in the second set when my third singles player, Sammie Taylor, started to get her rhythm and also started to gain her confidence in her shot making ability.”
King Philip (1-1) visits Mansfield on Monday.
Franklin 3, Attleboro 2
FRANKLIN — The Bombardiers lost another nail-biter, winning two matches in singles, but not enough to pull out a match win.
Ella Lynch-Bartek won in two sets, winning 6-2, 6-0 over Franklin’s Vedika Vinayak in the No. 1 slot for her first win of the season. Attleboro’s No. 2 Maddie Fuscaldo won in three sets, beating Izzy Trull 3-6, 6-2, 6-3 for the longest match by sets in the day.
Tina Lam and Saharla Yusuf fell in doubles in the two-set loss. The No. 1 doubles team lost to Amula Kayam and Shriya Rasish 3-6, 7-6 (7-3).
Mansfield 4, Milford 1
MILFORD — The Hornets to a pair of singles wins as Kate Martin picked up a 6-2, 6-3 win over Madi Hunt and Adi Semeer had a 7-5, 6-3 win.
In doubles, Mansfield took both matches, with the team of Alexis Joyce and Claire Copp winning and Jillian Hanley and Savannah Carey winning.
Norton 4, West Bridgewater 1
NORTON — The Lancers won both of their doubles matches and two singles matches.
Maddie Sutro and Olivia McConnell won as the No. 1 and No. 2 singles, with Sutro winning 6-1, 6-0 and McConnell scoring a shutout win. In doubles, Grace Binegar and Devan Seidal won 6-4, 7-5 while Sara Richardson and Amanda Quinn rallied to win in three.
The No. 2 doubles tandem won 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.
Seekonk 3, Apponequet 2
LAKEVILLE — Seekonk prevailed with wins in both doubles matches and a singles win for the match victory.
At No. 3 singles, Franchesca Pais had a 6-2, 6-2 win while the No. 1 doubles team of Brooke Meyer and Sarah DeMelo won 6-1, 6-4. At second doubles Leandra Pereira and Jayde Moinz won 6-2, 6-0 for Seekonk (2-0).
BOYS Frankin 5, Attleboro 0
ATTLEBORO — Attleboro’s No. 1 doubles team of Kyle Nuendorf and Tyler Rocchio put up the biggest fight of the day, going two sets with Franklin’s Tim O’Keefe and Ahan Shetty, but were unable to take a set in a 7-5, 6-4 loss.
In singles, Attleboro’s No. 3 Arnan Sodahani was the only singles player to score for the Bombardiers in a 1-6, 1-6 loss to Franklin’s Drew Mahoney.
Attleboro (0-2) takes on North Attleboro Friday afternoon at North Attleboro, at 3:45 p.m.
King Philip 4, Taunton 1
WRENTHAM — The Warriors dropped one match on their way to a resounding Hockomock League win.
Jonathan Cohen and Jackson Hom each won in two sets at No. 2 and No. 3 singles, respectively. Hom won 6-0, 6-0 while Cohen won 6-2, 6-2.
In doubles, the Warriors went to three sets with their No. 1 team of Diego Nieto and Noah Ihley, winning 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 after dropping the first set. Leo Manning and Arjun Kollu won 6-1, 6-1 in the No. 2 doubles slot.
Apponequet 5, Seekonk 0
SEEKONK — The Warriors didn’t win a match against the Lakers. The doubles team of Alex Hardro and Benjamin Swanson was the only match where Seekonk (0-1) put up more than one point, falling 6-0, 6-2.
Each match went two sets in favor of visiting Apponequet.