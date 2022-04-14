WRENTHAM — The King Philip Regional High girls tennis team rolled to a 5-0 Hockomock League shutout at home over Stoughton High on Thursday.
The Warriors won at singles with Ahunna James (6-0, 6-0), Shea Mellman (6-2, 6-0) and Sammie Taylor (6-0, 6-0) all scoring sweeps.
In doubles, KP’s No. 1 team of Lauren Casper and Resha Ajoy won 6-0, 6-3 and the No. 2 team of Caroline Freese and Carlie Burns won 6-0, 6-0.
King Philip (3-2, 3-2) hits the courts again on Monday at home against Milford.
Old Rochester Reg. 5, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
MATTAPOISETT — Dighton-Rehoboth’s closest matches came at No. 1 singles,with Taylor Jones fighting hard in a 4-6, 1-6 match loss. Sam Malloy also battled through two sets, losing 1-6, 4-6.
D-R (1-3) will host Bourne on Tuesday at 11 a.m.
Bourne 4, Seekonk 1
BOURNE — Seekonk won its No. 3 singles match for its only win against Bourne. Madison Fitzgerald won 7-5, 6-6 (6-3 tiebreak) to avoid a shutout.
Seekonk (4-2) next is at Old Rochester Regional on Tuesday at 2 p.m.
BOYS Old Rochester 4, Dighton-Rehoboth 1
DIGHTON — The Falcons’ only win came at No. 2 doubles as Mitchel Bushell and Spencer Jones won 6-1, 6-3. D-R (1-3) is at Bourne Tuesday in an 11 a.m. start.
Bourne 4, Seekonk 1
SEEKONK — Seekonk won at No. 1 singles game as Abhi patel won 6-1, 6-1 to pick up the win over Michael Carrala. Seekonk (1-3) next hosts Old Rochester Regional Tuesday at 10 a.m.