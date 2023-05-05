CANTON — The King Philip Regional High girls tennis team brought home a 3-2 win from Canton High on Friday.
Shea Mellman dominated her match at No. 2 singles, winning 6-0, 6-0 for the Warriors. At No. 3 singles Caroline Freese won 6-4, 6-2.
The Warriors’ No. 2 doubles team of Lauren Casper and Jaelyn Dang won 6-2, 6-3.
King Philip’s Ahunna James lost a tiebreak at No. 1 singles, winning the first set 6-2 before dropping the second 6-0 and the third-set tiebreaker 10-3. In No. 1 double, Carlie Burns and Priya Riar dropped a two set match 7-5. 7-5.
NORTH ATTLEBORO — The Rocketeers won twice in singles and took the decisive No. 1 doubles match to edge the Warriors.
North’s Brody Carter took down Foxboro’s Raj Jetty in a three-set bout at No. 1 singles. The score went 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (2) in favor of Carter.
At No. 2 singles, North Attleboro’s Darren Liang beat Foxboro’s Haiji Glover in a 6-3, 6-3 straight sets match. At No. 3 singles, Foxboro’s Luca Meyer won 6-1, 6-0 over North’s Quinn DiFiore.
In doubles North Attleboro and Foxboro split the matches.
The Rocketeers’ No. 1 doubles team of Brody Gaulin and Carson Dameron won 7-6 (4), 6-1 and Foxboro’s No. 2 doubles team of Nathan Cote and Greg Simone won in three sets over Aaryan Anjna and Arnav Raghivanshi, prevailing 6-4, 1-6, 6-2.
Xaverian 3, Bishop Feehan 2ATTLEBORO — Xaverian edged out Bishop Feehan, limiting the Shamrocks to a win in singles and doubles.
At No. 2 singles, Max Comey won for the Shamrocks with a 6-3, 6-0 score over Wyatt Boyd.
In doubles, Feehan’s No. 1 team of Christian Stachera and James Mallon won 6-4, 7-5.