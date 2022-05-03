CANTON — The King Philip Regional High boys tennis team took both doubles matches to pull out a 3-2 Hockomock League win at Canton High Tuesday
KP’s third singles Jackson Hom took a 6-1, 6-1 win. In doubles, the No. 1 team of Diego Nieto and Noah Ihley had a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 three-set win. The No. 2 doubles team of Adam Gousie and Arjun Kollu won 6-2, 6-3.
Ashland 4, Norton 1
ASHLAND — The Lancers Matt Weise won at No. 2 singles, winning in a tiebreak at 7-6, 4-6, 10-5.
GIRLS King Philip 4, Canton 1
WRENTHAM — KP’s Ahunna James (6-0, 6-3) and Caroline Freese (6-3, 6-2) won in singles. The doubles teams of Reesha Ajoy and Lauren Casper won while Carly Burns and Priya Riar completed the sweep in doubles.
Dighton-Rehoboth 3, Case 2
SWANSEA — Ellie Correia and Taylor Jones won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively. The No. 1 doubles tandem of Samantha Malloy and Lexie Menezes won 6-3, 6-1.
Ashland 3, Norton 2
NORTON — Norton swept two singles matches, but it wasn’t enough.
Maddie Sutro and Olivia McConnell won matches for Norton. Sutro won 6-1, 6-0 at No. 1 singles while McConnell won 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2 singles.