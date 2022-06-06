MANSFIELD — The 10th-seeded Mansfield High boys tennis team opened its MIAA Div. 2 tournament run with a solid 4-1 win over No. 23 seed Nauset Regional in the first round of postseason play Monday.
The Hornets dropped one match at No. 1 singles, but won everything else. Neema Khossravani won 6-1, 6-0 at the second singles slot and Iniyan Karrupusamy won in the second spot, 6-2, 6-0.
At No. 1 doubles the team of Jonah Fine and Nikhil Nain won 6-1, 6-1 and the second team of Jacob and Josh Weiner won 6-3, 6-2.
Mansfield next is at No. 7 Walpole on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Wesboro 5, King Philip 0
WESTBORO — The No. 31 seed Warriors’ season came to a close in the first round of Division 2 action at No. 2 Westboro.
At third singles Jackson Hom was the lone Warrior to score a point in a two set loss. He lost 6-0, 6-1. Both No. 1 and No. 2 singles players for KP, Brady Jannell and Jonathan Cohen, lost 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, the top team of Diego Nieto and Noah Ihley lost 6-0, 6-0. The second doubles team of Connor Sachleben and Adam Gousie lost 6-2, 6-1.
King Philip finished at 11-9.
GIRLS Foxboro 5, Dighton-Rehoboth 0
FOXBORO — The seventh-seeded Warriors swept the No. 26 Falcons in the first round of Division 3 girls play.
Athena Li beat D-R’s Ellie Correia in a clean sheet of 6-0, 6-0 at top singles. Analise Jia also win without surrendering a point in singles, winning at third singles 6-0, 6-0 over Marielle Lobban.
In second singles Hailey Kornbluth won 6-0, 6-1 over Taylor Jones. In top doubles, the same score was the final as Abby Costa and Julia Preston of Foxboro beat Marina DePalo and Sam Malloy of D-R.
In second doubles, the only match to go three sets, Emily Stow and Sydney LeBow of Foxboro beat D-R’s Neely Deschenes and Leah Hughes in a 1-6, 6-4, 11-6 tie break win.
Next for Foxboro is a home match against No. 10 Whitinsville Christian on Wednesday at 4 p.m.
Hingham 5, King Philip 0
HINGHAM — The 25th-seeded Warriors were swept in the first round of the Division 1 postseason by No. 8 Hingham.
“Scores in all five matches were not indicative of how close most of the matches were,” KP coach Bob Goldberg said. “They were all highly competitive and most of the games went to deuce in both the singles and doubles matches.”
Ahunna James (0-6, 1-6), Shea Mellman (1-6, 2-6) and Sammie Taylor (2-6, 0-6) all lost in singles for KP (14-5).
The top doubles team of Resha Ajoy and Lauren Casper lost 1-6, 1-6 and the second team of Priya Riar and Caroline Freese fell 2-6, 1-6.
Newton South 3, Bishop Feehan 2
NEWTON — The Shamrocks bowed out of Division 1 postseason play in the first round at No. 15 Newton South.
No. 18 Bishop Feehan (12-3) had match wins from Meg McCusker and Sophia Comey in the top two singles spots. McCusker won 6-1, 6-1 and Comey won 6-4, 6-2.