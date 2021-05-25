ATTLEBORO — The doubles teams for the Mansfield High boys’ tennis team both overcame one-set deficits to win as the Hornets scored a 5-0 shutout at Attleboro High Tuesday in a Hockomock League match.
Mansfield’s No. 1 doubles team of Prahtam Tallam and Diwakar Sandhu took the decisive third set of their match, 6-4. The Hornets’ No. 2 tandem of Sashu Panaganti and Justin Weiner also won the third set of their match, 6-4.
The Hornets (8-1) face Canton Thursday, while Attleboro (3-6) meets Oliver Ames.
Aryana Khosravani rallied from a one-set deficit to win her No. 2 singles match, losing just three games over the final two sets to avenge a loss to Attleboro’s Lauren Anthony a day earlier and provide the Mansfield girls with their margin of victory in a 3-2 win over the Bombardiers.
Ella Lynch-Bartek avenged a loss a day earlier by winning the No. 1 singles match for Attleboro (5-4), taking the decisive third set in straight sets, while the Bombardiers’ freshmen No. 2 doubles team of Maddie Fuscaldo and Kyra Johnson also won in straight sets.
Mansfield (6-3), the No. 1 doubles team of Sarah Harrington and Audi Samer won in three sets, taking the decisive third set 6-0. AHS meets Oliver Ames Thursday, while Mansfield takes on Canton.
- Freshman Athena Li gained service breaks in the first, third and fifth games of both sets en route to a straight-set shutout win, while Pam Nelson and Sarah Prag also scored shutouts as the unbeaten Foxboro girls (9-0) downed Stoughton 4-1 in a Hockomock League match.
- Junior Paulina Yakimovich and sophomore Carlie Burns made their varsity debuts as the No. 2 doubles team and scored a straight set victory, losing just four games as the unbeaten (9-0) King Philip girlsdowned Milford in a Hockomock League match. The Warriors host Stoughton Thursday.
- Nick Putney won his No. 1 singles match in a straight-sets shutout as the King Philip boys (3-6) won for the second time in as many days over Milford, 5-0 in their Hockomock League match.
Mansfield 5, Attleboro 0: Kailish Elumvlai (M) def. Ethan Johnson 6-0, 6-0; Dheeray Valluru (M) def. Evan Sousa 6-0, 6-0; Mikhail Maim (M) def. Matt Lortos 6-0, 6-2; Prahtam Tallam-Diwakar Sandhu (M) def. Alejandro Gimenez-Kevin Rebelo 2-6, 6-4, 6-4; Sashu Panaganti-Justin Weiner (M) def. Alex Suarez-Malachi Jefferson 4-6, 6-4, 6-4
Mansfield girls 3, Attleboro 2: Ella Lynch-Bartek (A) def. Alex Burnham 6-3, 6-2; Aryana Khosravani (M) def. Lauren Anthony 3-6, 6-3, 6-0; Kate Martin (M) def. Rachel Rainey 6-0, 6-3; Sarah Harrington-Audi Samer (M) def. Saharla Yusef-Tina Lam 6-2, 0-6, 6-4; Maddie Fuscaldo-Kyra Johnson (A) def. Alli McDavitt-Caroline Gurauvage 6-4, 6-3.
Foxboro girls 4, Stoughton 1: Athena Li (F) def. Ally Lada 6-0, 6-0; Pam Nelson (F) def. Lena Ellie 6-0, 6-0; Sarah Prag (F) def. Stefani Renzilaw 6-0, 6-0; Maggie McAuliffe-Abby Costa (F) def. Brooke Bulger-Emily Pham-Nguyen 6-2, 6-2; Nadia Prodopin-Emilia Lada (S) def. Emily Stow-Alyssa Cloherty 6-0, 6-2.
King Philip boys 5, Milford 0: Nick Putney (KP) def. Diago Viera 6-0, 6-0; Brady Jannell (KP) def. Dylan Wang 6-0, 6-1; John Cohen (KP) def. Ben Johnson 6-1, 6-0; Jackson Hom-Diego Nieto (KP) def. Eric Doucette-Eric Dias 6-4, 6-1; Connor Sachlaven-Adam Gousie (kp) def. Connor MacLeod-Leo Donnelly 6-3, 6-2. King Philip (3-6) will visit Stoughton Thursday.
King Philip girls 5, Milford 0: Katarina Schneider (KP) def. Paige Gavlik 6-0, 6-0; Mia Valencia (KP) def. Madi Hunt 6-0, 6-0; Sammie Taylor (KP) def. Lavinia Mocenni 6-1, 6-1; Ahunna James-Shea Mellman (KP) def. Serena Borges-Ava Marshall 6-0, 6-0; Paulina Yakimovich-Carlie Burns (KP) def. Theresa Thomas-Hiszara Amir 6-1, 6-3.
MONDAY scores
Canton 4, North Attleboro 1: Siraj Ramanatham (C) def. Jonah Manson 6-3, 6-1; Max Kupserman (C) def. Sam Gallagher 6-3, 7-5; Minh Duong (C) def. Will Folan 6-3, 3-6, 6-4; Ethan Nguyen-Jalen Townsend (C) def. Connor Willis-Sayf Siddiq 3-6, 6-3, 6-2; Brody Carter-Nitesh Saravanan (NA) def. David Lamb-Elias Jabour 6-3, 7-6 (6).
