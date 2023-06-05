HINGHAM — The No. 13 seed Mansfield High boys tennis team was no match for No. 4 seed Hingham High on Monday, losing 5-0 in the Division 2 Round of 16.
The Hornets end the season with a record of 15-5.
DOVER — The battle between the No. 14 Foxboro High boys tennis team and No. 3 Dover-Sherborn was suspended Monday afternoon, and will resume on Tuesday with the score currently 1-0 in favor of Dover-Sherborn.
The Warriors dropped second doubles at a score of 6-2, 6-2 for the only match completed in the Division 3 Round of 16 match.