MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High boys tennis team took two wins in doubles and one in singles in its 3-2 non-league win over West Bridgewater High Friday.
In singles, No. 2 Neema Khosravani won 6-2, 6-0 for the Hornets, and in doubles, the No. 1 team of Jonah Fine and Benson Delaney won. Jacob Weiner and Josh Weiner also won at the No. 2 doubles. Both doubles scores were 6-2, 6-1.
Bishop Feehan 5, Bishop Fenwick 0
PEABODY — Bishop Feehan blanked Bishop Fenwick, not dropping a set in its Catholic Central League shutout win.
Chrsitan Stachera, in the top singles spot, went three sets — winning 6-4, 1-6, 6-4. At second singles Anthony Kurtzer won 6-1, 6-0 and James Mallon won in the third singles at 6-2, 6-0.
Both doubles pairings won 6-0, 6-0. The No. 1 tandem was Logan Gallagher and Nakul Bhatia and the No. 2 team was Jackson Bartlett and Aakash Despande.
GIRLS Dighton-Rehoboth 4, West Bridgewater 1
WEST BRIDGEWATER — The Falcons dropped only one singles match.
Ellie Correia (6-0, 6-1) and Taylor Jones (6-0, 6-0) both won in singles. In doubles, the top team of Sam Malloy and Lexie Manezes won 6-1, 6-1 while the second team of Neely Deschenes and Leah Hughes won 6-1, 6-0.
Bishop Feehan 3, Bishop Stang 2
ATTLEBORO — The Shamrocks dropped both doubles matches, but swept in singles where Meg McCusker took the top spot with a 6-2, 6-1 win. Sophia Comey didn’t surrender a point in a 6-0, 6-0 win at the second slot. In third singles, Katy Cabral won 6-1, 6-0.