MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High boys tennis team beat King Philip Regional High 3-2 on Monday, winning two singles matches and a doubles match over the Warriors.
Mansfield’s Neema Khosravani beat Jackson Hom in a 6-1, 6-1 final Nikhil Nain defeated Luke Bailer in a 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 battle where the Hornets prevailed. At No. 3 singles Arjun Kollu earned a win for King Philip, winning 6-1, 6-4.
In doubles, Mansfield’s No. 1 team of Jacob Weiner and Josh Weiner beat Brent Schneider and Noah Ihley in a 7-6, 4-6, 6-3 score. The No. 2 doubles team for the Warriors of Leo Manning and Ashrith Epiual won 5-7, 6-4, 6-3.
Sharon 5, North Attleboro 0
SHARON — The Rocketeers’ No. 1 doubles team of Brody Gaulin and Carson Dameron battled through two sets but lost 7-5, 6-1. Quinn DiFiore also battled at No.3 singles, losing 6-1, 6-3.
Norton 4, Norwood 1
NORTON — The Lancers’ No. 2 singles Matt Weise won 6-3, 7-5 and Norton’s No. 3 singles player Jake Brady McKay rolled in a 6-0, 6-0 win.
The Lancers’ top doubles team of Andrew Soares and Adam Wynne also won 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2 doubles, Norton’s Garrett Wlech and Jason Co won in straight sets at 6-2, 6-1.
GIRLS Canton 3, Attleboro 2
ATTLEBORO — Attleboro won one match In singles at the No. 3 spot as Aarna Sodhani defeated Charlotte Powers 6-1, 7-5. In doubles, the No. 2 team of Julia Leonardo and Katie Lortos won 7-6 (7-3), 6-1.
King Philip 4, Mansfield 1
WRENTHAM — The Warriors won convincingly behind strong showings at No. 1 singles and No. 2 singles from Ahunna James and Shea Mellman, respectively.
James won 6-1, 6-0 and Mellman won 6-0, 6-0. IN No. 1 doubles, KP’s Carlie Burns and Priya Riar battled Mansfield’s Caroline Guravage and Rachel Goldman with Burns and Riar prevailing 6-0, 7-6 (7-5).
At No. 2 doubles KP’s team of Lauren Casper and Jaelyn Dang won 6-4, 6-3 over Kristen Coombs and Jonvi Bhosale Patli of Mansfield.
The Hornets’ only win was at No. 3 singles where Jillian Hanley swept 6-0, 7-6 (7-5)
Norwood 3, Norton 2
NORWOOD — The Lancers won at No. 1 singles as Maddie Sutro pitched a 6-0, 6-0 shutout.
Norton’s No. 1 doubles the team of Grace Binegar and Amanda Quinn won in a tiebreaker, 3-6, 6-4, 6-4.