MANSFIELD — The Mansfield High boys tennis team beat King Philip Regional High 3-2 on Monday, winning two singles matches and a doubles match over the Warriors.

Mansfield’s Neema Khosravani beat Jackson Hom in a 6-1, 6-1 final Nikhil Nain defeated Luke Bailer in a 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 battle where the Hornets prevailed. At No. 3 singles Arjun Kollu earned a win for King Philip, winning 6-1, 6-4.